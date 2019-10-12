By Mike Dunn
EVART – On a rainy night when the wet, slippery field made passing a challenge for both sides, Lake City stuck to a basic running game with good results, amassing more than 300 rushing yards en route to a 44-6 victory over host Highland Conference foe Evart.
Lake City (4-3, 3-3) kept its playoff hopes alive, though the Trojans must win the next two games against Pine River and Sanford-Meridian to automatically qualify for the postseason. Evart (3-4, 2-4), which started the season strongly, saw its hopes for a six-win playoff berth slip away in the rain.
“They controlled the line of scrimmage and that was hard to overcome on a night like this,‘ said Evart coach Pat Craven.
“We were hoping to use our athleticism up front to give them some trouble but they were able to keep the chains moving. Their line played really well.‘
Lake City coach Kyle Smith gave his O-line high marks for its performance on Friday.
“They were outstanding tonight,‘ Smith said of center Andrew VanderTuig, guards Ethan Chandler and Kyle Scarbrough and tackles Justin Rosekrans and Devin Jorgensen.
“They came off the ball really well and created seams on a night when we had to rely on a basic running attack.‘
Lake City scored on two drives of 60-plus yards and two short drives following takeaways in the first half on the way to a 25-0 halftime lead.
Senior QB Tyler McGiness generated more than 170 rushing yards for the second straight game, darting and deking to 172 yards on 18 carries with TDs of 10, 2 and 47 yards. Senior Ben Marion powered his way to 110 yards on 16 carries with TDs of 1 and 14 yards and senior Jack Pedlar produced 76 yards on 16 tries with a 15-yard tally.
McGiness and junior Hunter Bisballe, who had been hampered by a hand injury but saw some time on the field Friday, combined for 3 of 6 aerials for 51 yards and Bisballe hooked up with Taylor Butkovich down the right sidelines for a 29-yard score late in the second quarter.
Evart trailed by 25 points at intermission but limited Lake City to a three-and-out on the Trojans’ initial series of the second half and then struck quickly for its lone TD when sophomore QB Danny Witbeck found senior Cam Brasington on a slant-in pass and senior speedster broke away for a 45-yard score.
Linebacker Bradley Burden made nine stops for Lake City while Zach Stockman and Jorgensen each had five. Jorgensen and VanderTuig had fumble recoveries. Austin Potter and VanderTuig each recorded a sack.
Linebacker Reese Ransom recorded 16 tackles with a sack for Evart and Brasington made 12 stops. Justin O’Dell recorded two sacks and had a fumble recovery.
Lake City hosts Pine River next Friday and Evart travels to Roscommon.
