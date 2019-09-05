TRAVERSE CITY — Lake City dropped a 20-25, 25-23, 17-25, 25-14, 15-13 decision to Grand Traverse Academy on Tuesday.
Lake City coach Bridgid Ardis was disappointed with the outcome but liked her team’s scrap.
“Our team is going through a bit of a change with our main setter out with illness,‘ Ardis acknowledged.
“We are super proud of our back-up setter Morgan Rogers; she stepped in and is putting 110% into learning the new position and taking on a big role. As a team we came out strong the first game, lost a close one in the second and ran out of steam from there.‘
Rogers registered 23 assists in the match to go with three kills and an ace. Rangy senior Rylie Bisballe ripped out a dozen kills with six blocks and 30 digs. Fellow senior Brook Silvers slammed 11 kills with 22 digs while Chloe Bisballe cracked nine kills with 17 digs and Olivia Bellows five kills with 24 digs and an ace. Tekoa Marshall secured 13 digs.
Lake City (3-2) plays host to NMC and Evart in a Highland tri-meet on Tuesday.
