LAKE CITY — An inspired defensive effort by Lake City against visiting Class B foe Ludington was not enough to keep the Trojans from losing 6-0 in wet, breezy, slippery conditions.
"The boys played a really good game tonight and played tough against a Division 4 team," Lake City coach Kyle Smith said. "Defensively, we were lights out. We caused turnovers, put them in long down situations and played very physical."
The Trojans (2-4) will likely be the sixth seed in their eight-team district and if so will travel next Friday or Saturday to the field of the No. 3 seed, which will probably be Harbor Springs. The seedings and match-ups will be confirmed by the MHSAA on Sunday afternoon.
Neither team could do much through the air and the Trojans and Orioles (4-2) both gave up yards grudgingly on defense.
"We had opportunities but couldn't score," Smith said. "I feel confident going into net week with the way we've played the last couple of weeks."
The only TD of the game came on a turnover when a Ludington defensive lineman intercepted a screen pass and reached the end zone in the second quarter.
The Trojans made a number of big defensive plays to keep the Orioles from scoring again but were not able to put the ball across the goal-line against the bigger visitors.
Trey Jones led the way offensively with 94 yards on 23 carries.
Andrew VanderTuig ad Devon Jorgenson paced the defense with 10 tackles apiece while Brighton Pifer had seven.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.