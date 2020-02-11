By Mike Dunn
EVART – The state-ranked Lake City girls of coach Bill Tisron played for the first time in 10 days Monday at Evart and it took a few minutes to peel off the rust.
After that, though, the Trojans took command, surging to a 26-4 lead early in the second quarter on the way to a 56-22 triumph in Highland Conference action.
“We were a little rusty at the start but once we settled in we did some good things,‘ Tisron said.
“Evart did a good job of using their zone to push us outside in the first quarter but it was a night when we were hitting our threes.‘
Lake City, which stayed unbeaten in the league, hit 7 of 10 from 3-point range in the contest, a high for the season. Junior guard Olivia Bellows, who finished with a game-high 21 points, nailed four from downtown and sophomore guard Chloe Bisballe drained a pair of treys.
“We made our threes, moved up and down the floor and shared the ball pretty well; it was a good game all-around,‘ Tisron added.
Evart coach Matt Tiedt commended Lake City, noting there is a good reason why the Trojans are ranked in the top 10 in the state.
“They have a great program,‘ Tiedt said. “I was hoping we could be more competitive with them but we hurt ourselves by starting slowly again. We have to be more consistent coming out of the gate.‘
Tiedt said he liked the way his team moved the ball around and created looks at the basket but the shots weren’t falling.
“We did play better at the end,‘ he said. “The lineup we had out there had more speed and that seemed to make a difference.‘
Bellows brought down eight rebounds and dished off four assists to go with her 21 points and Chloe Bisballe recorded 16 points with three steals and three assists. Senior Rylie Bisballe, coming to the end of her outstanding four-year prep career for the Trojans, tallied 15 in her final appearance at Evart with seven boards and five steals.
Tisron also noted the two-way energy and contributions of Emma Nickerson and Alyssa Hutchinson off the bench.
Freshman Addyson Gray tallied seven to pace the Wildcats. Skylar Baumgardner scored six, including a triple, and junior Kara Henry canned five, including a 3-pointer just ahead of the final buzzer.
Lake City (13-1, 11-0) hosts Roscommon on Wednesday. Evart (7-8, 4-8) is at Northern Michigan Christian the same night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.