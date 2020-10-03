LAKE CITY -- Gavin Bisballe, playing quarterback in place of injured cousin Hunter Bisballe, who was sidelined on Wednesday with a hand injury, hit a 50-yard touchdown strike to senior Gabe Ardis in the final minutes as the Trojans rallied to earn a 21-20 victory over visiting Roscommon on Friday. Grayson Elmquist's successful point-after conversion, his third of the game, proved the difference in the outcome as Lake City won its first game.
"The seniors played great tonight; it was just a great team effort all the way around," said Lake City coach Kyle Smith. "We had great energy, effort and enthusiasm."
Smith commended Gavin Bisballe, who was just cleared to play from a hip injury and was making a spot start at quarterback. He passed for 285 yards and two scores, including the game-winner.
"Gavin showed tremendous poise and confidence," Smith said.
Lake City rallied just before halftime to tie the score 14-14 when Trey Jones tallied on a short run following an interception by Bradley Seger.
The visiting Bucks managed to pull ahead with a little more than three minutes left in the final quarter but Bisballe engineered a 68-yard drive, first hitting Ellian Schichtel for a key first down and then finding Ardis breaking free for the go-ahead score.
Schichtel, who caught six passes for 88 yards in the contest, tallied on a 47-yard toss from Bisballe in the first quarter, finding room behind the downfield block of Ardis.
Ardis had two catches for 84 yards and Elmquist made three grabs for 81 yards.
Defensively, linebacker Devin Jorgensen generated 12 tackles for the Trojans. Seger and Darin Kunkel each had interceptions and Christian Park had a fumble recovery. Brody Gothard, Brighton Pifer, Gabe Vasicek and Schichtel recorded sacks.
Lake City (1-2) is host to Evart next Friday.
