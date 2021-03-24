HOUGHTON LAKE — They get the chance to practice again.
That's not assured at this point in the season.
Lake City scored a 53-33 win over Mesick in an MHSAA Division 3 boys basketball district contest Tuesday at Houghton Lake High School.
The Trojans (5-5 overall) advance to face Manton in Thursday's second semifinal. McBain faces Roscommon in the first game at 5:30 p.m.
"The name of the game is survive and advance," Lake City coach Brad Besko said. "Our goal is to be able to practice (Wednesday) and you have to earn that.
"I am proud of this team in and we know we've got a tough one now with Manton on Thursday. We're excited to get the chance to play them."
Mesick led 9-5 after the first quarter before Lake City outscored the Bulldogs 15-8 in the second quarter for a 20-17 lead at halftime.
The Trojans were up 38-29 going into the fourth quarter and put the game out of reach.
"I didn't think we played the perfect game but we extended the lead when we needed to," Besko said. "We had let teams hang around in the past and it came back to bite us."
Gavin Bisballe pace Lake City with 21 points, five rebounds, two steals and three assists while Hunter Bisballe had 10 points, four rebounds, two steals and two assists.
Grayson Elmquist had five points while Ellian Schichtel added five points, two steals and two assists. Andrew VanderTuig had four points and grabbed eight rebounds, including some key boards in the second half.
Logan Weinclaw paced Mesick with eight points while Matthew Fuller had six. Connor Simmer and Carter Simmer each scored five.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.