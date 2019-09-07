By Mike Dunn
MANTON – Defending Highland Conference champion Lake City rallied in the second half to storm past Manton 59-28 on Friday. The Trojans (1-1, 1-0) trailed 15-12 at the half but scored three touchdowns in the span of three minutes midway through the third quarter to finally pull away from the stubborn Rangers and start the defense of their title with a victory.
“Manton played us tough,‘ said Lake City coach Kyle Smith. “We were down at the half and needed to make some adjustments. The kids responded really well. We had a much better performance on both sides of the ball in the second half.‘
Manton (0-2, 0-1) lost some players to injuries, included speedster Isaac Raden, who was on the receiving end of a 47-yard TD in the first half, and junior middle linebacker Jacob Ruppert and that turned out to be a factor in the second half as the game wore on and Lake City’s advantages in depth and size played out more and more.
“Our guys didn’t quit and I give them credit for that,‘ said Manton coach Eric Salani.
“Injuries to Isaac and Jacob really impacted us tonight. Isaac is our speed guy and he was gone for most of the second half. Jacob still played but he was dinged up. We battled to the end but Lake City’s depth was hard to overcome. They did a good job of beating us up front defensively in the second half and forcing us to play in long yardage situations.‘
The game featured explosive plays by both sides, including a 74-yard TD hook-up from Lake City’s Hunter Bisballe to Taylor Butkovich and TD passes from Lane Helsel of 80 yards to Cole Regnerus and 84 yards to Jacob Haun during a crazy third quarter that lasted more than 30 minutes.
The passing was pretty and effective at times for Lake City but it was the hard-driving runs of Lake City’s powerful senior Ben Marion that helped the Trojans control play in the second half. Marion pounded and pushed to 125 yards in 13 carries in the second half alone. He finished with TD runs of 12. 16 and 3 yards. Backfield mate Jack Pedlar also tallied on a 31-yard run in the second half and Bisballe tallied on an 8-yard run to open the scoring for the Trojans. Reserve QB Tyler McGiness closed out the scoring with a 34-yard scramble in the final minutes.
Bisballe hit on 10 of 23 aerials for 232 yards and found the fleet Butkovich on TD strikes of 41 and 52 yards in addition to the 74-yarder. Butkovich grabbed five passes for 192 yards in the contest.
Marion’s first TD, a 12-yard off-tackle burst, put Lake City on top 19-15. The Trojans scored 90 seconds later when Bisballe found Butkovich down the left sidelines for 74 yards, and they scored two minutes after that when Pedlar broke free for 31 yards following a defensive takeaway when McGiness intercepted a pass.
Helsel amassed 321 passing yards in the wild game, hitting on 12 of 18 air strikes including a 35-yard screen pass to Haun in addition to the longer TDs to Haun and Regnerus and the 47-yarder to Raden in the first quarter.
Lake City was able to generate pressure on Helsel, especially in the second half. The Trojans had five picks in all. Bradley Burden, Bradley Seger, Davin Hogan and Bisballe had picks along with McGiness.
Andrew VanderTuig had 13 tackles to lead the Trojans, including a sack, a fumble recovery and an onside kick recovery. Fernando Pena had seven stops, including three tackles for loss.
Haun made nine stops for Manton and Regnerus recorded eight. Helsel and lineman Connor McGrew had interceptions for the Rangers.
