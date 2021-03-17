LAKE CITY – The Lake City girls and boys earned a varsity sweep on Tuesday against visiting non-league foe Bellaire.
In the girls’ game played between talented, well-coached teams with aspirations for long playoff runs, Lake City pulled away in the final five minutes to post a 37-32 victory. In the boys’ game, Lake City dominated from the start against an Eagles team that has struggled this season, surging to a 39-2 halftime lead on the way to a running clock in the second half and a 55-6 triumph.
The Trojans girls improved to 10-1 and rebounded quickly from their only loss so far to state-ranked Glen Lake on Saturday. It took a late surge in Tuesday’s game to secure the hard-fought win.
“I’m very pleased with how we played,‘ said Lake City coach Bill Tisron. “Bellaire’s a very well-coached team and they played great defensively against us. Fortunately, we held up defensively at the same time and we were able to hit some key baskets in the fourth quarter and then make our free throws. It was a good game for us.‘
Lake City trailed 17-16 late in the third quarter when junior guard Chloe Bisballe drained a baseline 3-pointer with 21 seconds remaining and made a subsequent free throw for a four-point play to give the home team a 20-17 advantage going into the final period.
Bellaire battled back to pull within a point, 22-21, with 5:24 remaining when Katie Decker laid one in but the Trojans went on a 12-1 run after that, pushing the lead to 34-22 with less than a minute left in regulation.
Sophomore post Emma Nickerson provided a spark off the bench during the run, scoring four of her five points and grabbing multiple rebounds. Lake City’s Olivia Bellows, Chloe Bisballe and Mackenzie Bisballe combined to make 7 of 8 free throws in the final minutes to keep Bellaire at arm’s length, though the visitors drained a pair of 3-pointers to cut the deficit.
Bellows earned a game-high 15 points with two triples, including one at the halftime buzzer to give Lake City an 11-6 lead after a defense-dominated first half. She was also 5 of 6 from the stripe. Mackenzie Bisballe made eight with 15 rebounds and four blocked shots. Chloe canned nine, going 4 for 6 from the line, and she grabbed four rebounds. Nickerson finished with six rebounds to go with her five points. Tisron also commended Mariah Jackson and Payton Hogan for their physical presence down low.
The Lake City boys’ full-court press created a number of transition opportunities early as the home team pushed to a 22-2 first-quarter lead.
“This was a game where we wanted to work on some things and we were able to do that and give everybody some playing time,‘ said Lake City coach Brad Besko. “The goal from here on out is to keep getting better. I thought we did a good job tonight of applying pressure and sharing the ball.‘
Besko noted the contributions of senior guard Devin Jorgensen, who started in the backcourt and saw the most playing time, scoring seven points, and senior forward Davin Hogan, who scored six and turned in a nice effort under the boards.
“One of the nice things about tonight was starting Devin and Davin and giving them extended minutes on the floor,‘ Besko said. “Those are two kids who work their tails off every day in practice and make us a better team even though they don’t start. They really played well tonight and you can tell everybody on the team was happy to see them out there and contributing the way they did.‘
Senior guard Hunter Bisballe drained five 3-pointers, seeming to swish every one of them, for 15 points with two assists. A.J. VanDuinen and Oakley Barger each tallied five while Bradley Seger, Ellian Schichtel and Gavin Bisballe each put four on the board. Jorgensen and Hogan each pulled down five boards. Barger had four boards with a block.
The Lake City girls (10-1) play at Standish-Sterling, another quality non-league foe, on Thursday. The Lake City boys (4-4) host Pine River today.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.