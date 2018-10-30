Trojans win, advance to district semis
Momentum carries LC to four-set win over McBain
By Mike Dunn
LEROY – For the Lake City volleyball team, there was momentum and confidence as the match went along; for McBain, there were too many errors to overcome. The result in Monday’s Class C district tournament opener at Pine River was a four-set win for the Trojans, 19-25, 25-22, 25-13, 25-10.
The Trojans advance to today’s semifinal round of the tourney against Evart, scheduled for 7 p.m. In the first semifinal today at 5, Manton takes on host Pine River.
Lake City and McBain faced each other four times during the regular season, with each team winning two, including a split of their Highland Conference contests. On Monday, it was McBain that got off to the better start, storming back from a 7-0 deficit in the first set to claim a convincing 25-19 decision.
In the second set, it was the Trojans rallying after falling behind early, seizing the momentum and maintaining it pretty much the rest of the way while winning the next three sets, including the final two by lopsided margins.
“Errors, errors, errors,‘ lamented McBain coach Shawn Murphy afterward. “We had way too many unforced errors to beat a team like Lake City. We started off on the right foot but about halfway through game two, we started making mistakes and never really recovered. Maybe we were trying too hard. The errors just piled on. Lake City capitalized on our mistakes and outplayed us.‘
It was a satisfying win for Lake City, which had been eliminated in the district tournament by McBain three times in the past four years, 2014, 2015 and 2017.
“Once we got some momentum going in the second set it affected the girls’ confidence and they put things together and played the way they’re capable of playing,‘ said Lake City co-coach Emily Pedlar.
“Confidence is the key. When the girls start playing with confidence everything changes.‘
The switch in momentum in Monday’s match occurred in the second set with senior Maddie Jimenez at the service stripe for Lake City. When Jimenez went to the line, Lake City trailed 14-11 and it appeared McBain could be on its way to victory and a 2-0 lead in the match. Before Jimenez left the line, Lake City owned a 20-11 lead, however, and that seemed to be the turning point.
The Trojans, fueled by the heavy hitting of Rylie Bisballe, Brook Silvers, Emma Baron, Megan Hose and Jimenez, went on to post a 25-22 decision in the set to tie the match at 1-1 and then took a 9-2 lead in the third set on the way to a 25-13 decision and a 2-1 advantage.
In the final set, the Ramblers surged to an early 4-0 lead behind the serving of Leah Neverth combined with a kill from Mason Brown but Lake City answered right back when Lindsey Pylkas went to the stripe. Pylkas was poison, delivering hard, accurate serves without missing while the Trojans accumulated 13 straight points.
Lake City pushed the lead to 21-8 behind a kill from Silvers and an ace from libero Rachel VanDuinen. McBain junior Paige VandenBos arrested the bleeding temporarily with a kill and a block but the Trojans’ lead was too big to overcome. Kills from Olivia Bellows, Pylkas and Jimenez accounted for three of the final five points for the Trojans.
The 6-foot-1 Bisballe was a force up front, delivering nine kills and four blocks with 14 digs. Silvers and Jimenez each smoked six kills and Silvers also secured a team-high 16 digs. Jimenez and Pylkas each had two aces and helped Lake City to record 98% accuracy from the line. Sophomore setter Baron produced 19 assists and four kills.
VandenBos smacked eight kills with three blocks for McBain and Mason Brown had seven kills with three blocks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.