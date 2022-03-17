PETOSKEY — One step more.
One step further up the ladder.
Like every team, Cadillac made its goals before the season started way back in December and then fine-tuned those with a couple of weeks left.
Big North Conference.
District.
Regional.
The Vikings checked that last one off as they beat Escanaba 54-45 in a Division 2 boys basketball regional title game Wednesday at Petoskey High School.
Cadillac (19-5 overall) advances to state quarterfinal play Tuesday at Central Montcalm High School against Freeland. The Falcons (24-0) beat Flint Hamady 82-59 on Wednesday to advance.
“It’s awesome,” Cadillac senior standout Cole Jenema said. “We had goals at the beginning of the year. It started with the Big North, then districts, then regionals and to go all the way.
“I am glad that we got that step out of the way and now we get to look forward to the next one,” Viking coach Ryan Benzenberg echoed his senior captain’s thoughts thoughts and said it took a collective effort to beat a very good Escanaba team on this night.
“I am proud of our kids,” he said. “Everybody at this level has one or two really good players but everybody on our team was collectively really good.
“Charlie (Howell) was a stalwart defensively; Cole was awesome; and Jaden (Montague) made some big free throws down the stretch. Everything we want is still in front of us. We had a meeting about a month ago about goals and we wanted our main goal to be the result of everything we’ve done.”
The game truly was what most thought it would be — a battle of two teams that were pretty close to mirror images of each other, right down to 6-foot-9 shooters.
Escanaba led 11-8 after the first quarter while Cadillac held a slim 19-17 at halftime and was still up 34-31 going into the fourth quarter when the game really turned one one play.
With the Vikings up 34-33 and 7:22 left in the game, Montague drove to the basket and was fouled.
The Esky player committing the foul said something to an official and was whistled for a technical. Montague hit both free throws from the original foul and both from the technical.
The Vikings made it a six-point play when Jenema scored on a reverse layup under the basket to push the lead to 40-33 with 6:53 remaining.
“That’s something we talk about...that mental discipline,” Benzenberg said. “When the crowd is going crazy, it’s your ability to sink to the level of your training.
“The Escanaba kid just lost his head for a second but it turned into a six-point play that really swung some momentum our way.”
A pull-up jumper by Jenema pushed it to 42-33 with 5:01 remaining before Riley Wade picked up a loose ball and put it up and in to make it 45-35 with 2:35 left. Escanaba senior standout Colin Hudson fouled out with 2:17 remaining to give Cadillac another boost.
A pair of free throws by Aden Gurden made it 49-37 with 1:50 remaining and while the Eskymos got the lead under 10 in the final minute-plays, they could get no closer as Cadillac sealed the deal.
Jenema paced Cadillac with 26 points and 11 rebounds while Montague added 17.
Hudson paced Escanaba (19-5) with 21 points.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.