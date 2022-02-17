TRAVERSE CITY — All those talks and pointers throughout the season finally meant something.
When Pine River needed to get the job done, the Bucks made it happen.
Pine River beat host Traverse City St. Francis 45-27 and then beat Mio 50-23 to claim an MHSAA Division 4 Team Wrestling regional Wednesday night.
The victories send the Bucks to the state quarterfinals, to be held Feb. 25 at Wings Stadium in Kalamazoo.
Seeding and pairings for the quarterfinals will be announced by the MHSAA on Monday, Feb. 21.
“All the things we’ve been talking about and working on all season showed up tonight,” Pine River coach Terry Martin said. “I’ve been really pleased with the energy and effort from this group.
“We got on a nice run to start the dual (against Mio) and that sealed it for us. Against St. Francis, it was just a case of everyone doing their job.”
Scoring wins against the Gladiators were Phil Rigling at 152 pounds, Cayden Mys at 160, Rogan Nelson at 189, Cam Helmboldt at 215, Bryant Wing at 103, Seth Duncan at 125, Damian Jackson at 130 and Scott Slocum at 135.
Pine River got a chance to see what Mio had in the Individual District last weekend at Oscoda and knew the Thunderbolts had some formidable wrestlers.
Mys and Nelson started the match with wins at 160 and 171, respectively, before Hunter Varney returned to lineup and scored a big win for the Bucks at 189 pounds.
Andrew Baldwin and Cam Helmboldt picked up wins at 215 and 285 before Wing scored a key overtime victory at 103 pounds to keep the momentum rolling.
Mio strung together a couple of wins but Duncan stopped that with a big win at 130. Ryder Holmes (140), Wyatt Underhill (145) and Rigling (152) finished it out with victories.
Pine River sends 10 wrestlers to an Individual Regional Saturday in Charlevoix before the Team State Finals.
HESPERIA — Evart dropped a 63-15 decision to St. Louis in an MHSAA Division 4 Team Wrestling regional at Hesperia.
“They are a darn tough team and don’t have a lot of weak spots,” Evart assistant coach Ben Bryant said.
“Coach Hopkins and I are heartbroken that the team season is over but are happy with being able to get our program’s first team district title.
“We have a very young team and will return everyone besides our lone senior (Sam Bailey).”
Evart started strong, getting a tech fall from Cole Hopkins and a major decision from Sam Bailey against the Sharks. Kaden DuBreuil was injured during his heavyweight match and St. Louis took over from there.
The Sharks went on to beat Hesperia 54-20 in the title match.
The Wildcats have four wrestlers competing in a Division 4 Individual Regional Saturday at Ithaca.
