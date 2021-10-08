Trout season ends with a whimper

Opening day last April. A limit catch of trout. Great way to start the season. As I loaded my trout gear into the car last week, I had hoped to bookend that success with a good catch on September 30, the season’s finale.
Prospects for doing well took a downturn when I saw a red pickup parked where I had planned to fish. First angler to the creek usually has the best luck; I didn’t want to be the second fisher, so I continued on. My next option, following a two-track to the other end of the stretch wasn’t a good one. But today was the last day of trout season. It was now or wait 7 months to the next Opening Day.
The first mile of the two-track was okay. A few mud holes to circumvent but doable. Then the road starts a gradual descent. I should have stopped the car and scouted. It had been a couple years since I had been on this road. I had made it then, why would today be different? Infected with a little trout madness, I threw caution to the wind and started down. The farther I went, the deeper the sand. Slowly I began to realize how difficult it would be to ascend this on the way out. Finally I came to the end and parked.
Things got worse. When I pulled on my hip boots, one strap was missing. Unless I held it up with one hand, the boot top sagged down to my knee.
I reached the stream and began to cast a spinner. Instead of focusing on catching trout, I could only think about my car and that sandy road. Having to constantly hold up one boot wasn’t helping either. I quit fishing 20 minutes after I had begun.
Back at the car, I settled into the seat, turned on the ignition, put it in gear and charged forward.
The Toyota ground ahead, maybe 50 feet, and bogged down in the sand. I did the rocking maneuver where you shift between forward and reverse but to no avail. I was stuck.
I assessed the situation. The sand was moist, almost the consistency that my grand kids use when they make sand castles at the beach. Dropping to my knees, I began moving up the two-track pulling sand into the ruts. I’d push several handfuls of sand into the depression, pack it, and crawl forward. After completing a section, I’d walk up and down the road with heavy steps on the sand to compress it. If I could get the sand built up and firm enough maybe I could get enough traction to get out. Clearly I had failed to realize that even moist stand won’t compress to supply a firm driving surface.
Getting back into the car, I backed it up and drove forward. I made it about two car lengths and bogged down again. I got out and saw that the car was bottoming out, it’s frame beached on the sand. It was time to call Peterson’s Towing. I checked my phone — no bars. Abandoning the car, I began to run up the two-track. I jogged a mile back to the dirt road. I tried a call, had 10 seconds of service, and the call was dropped. I ran another five minutes and tried a call. No service. This continued for a couple more miles. I’d run, try a call, get no service, so I’d start to run again.
Finally I reached a blacktop road.
My next call went through and I explained my predicament, told the person at Peterson’s where I was and that I was heading to toward a gas station about two miles down the road.
At this point I was thirsty and starving. I hadn’t eaten in several hours. About that time a car appeared. I stopped jogging and waved my arms. The car pulled over. The driver, Dr. Ray Augunstein from Brethren said ”I don’t usually pick up hitchhikers.” But I knew what he was thinking, “That old guy waving his arms looked pathetic and poses no threat.”
The doctor dropped me off at the gas station where I immediately bought a water and a bag of cashews. Soon I felt better. A half-hour later The tow truck arrived and I climbed into the cab with Brian Peterson. When Brian saw where my car was, he decided to keep the tow truck up on higher ground and stretched out about 70 feet of cable down to my car. Brian was amiable but I knew he was thinking, “What kind of idiot drives a Toyota SUV down road like this?”
It took a while but eventually my car was extracted from the sandpit. I drove home humbled — an inglorious end to what otherwise had been a pretty darn good trout season.
