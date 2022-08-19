Trout streams are chaotic things, and the chaos is wonderful

Entropy is a scientific word for the amount of disorganization we find in a system.
Entropy, or disorder, naturally tends to increase when things are left to themselves. Uranium breaks down. Our tires lose tread. Our hunting dogs get old and die.
The areas around us, much to the chagrin of our mothers and schoolmarms and bosses, become messy and disorganized. That’s a shame.
Mothers and schoolmarms and bosses seem to value order very highly. We’ve all heard those common refrains. “John, go clean your room.” “Sally, straighten up your desk.” “Henry, clean up this work area.”
Every time we hear such commands, somebody wants someone else to oppose nature. The natural progression, of course, is for disorder to increase, not decrease. It has been that way ever since the fall of man. But certain people just won’t leave things alone.
In fact, some people are very adept at decreasing the amount of disorder they find in their environments. Those people are very insistent on enlisting others to help them maintain their orderly environments, too.
Orderly people aren’t content fighting entropy with like-minded people. They want everyone else to join the battle. I don’t know why it works that way, but it does.
Alas, another kind of people also exist. Those are the ones who seem to give entropy a wild handshake and speed it on its way. That’s the group into which I was born. My mother may have had a child with organizational skills, but it wasn’t I. I never did manage to overcome my disorganized ways.
Anyway, I was thinking about entropy a few days ago as I was driving along a county drain. A long-lost relative had appeared, and I wanted to take him trout fishing. Would that old drain have fish in it?
A drain, of course, is the outlet of a sink or a bath tub. That’s not the kind of drain I’m thinking of, though. A drain is also a ditch designed to whisk excess water away. When we vote for a county drain commissioner, we’re voting for the person we want to oversee the county drains.
I must admit the drains have a purpose. Farmers use them to make wet fields arable. And a county’s drains keep roads from sinking in muck. I suppose we would all rather have a functioning drain around rather than keep watching our tax dollars go to repair roads that are sinking in muck.
When county workers years ago dug the drain along which I was driving, it was no doubt a marvel of engineering. Entropy took hold of it, though. Flowing water swirled around a rock somewhere and began to cut under a bank. A trout swam up from the river into which the drain flows and put up a house number. Hydraulic forces made some bends appear. The bends had some slack water. Trout lingered there.
Trees fell in the drain. Flowing water carved out holes under them. Aquatic weeds took root in the drain. Just as pebbles dropped in a jar half full of water will raise the jar’s water level, the mass of the weeds in the drain kept the water level up. Trout hid in the weeds.
Late in the summer when huge mats of weeds filled the drain, cunning anglers could drift their bait through channels in the weeds and catch trout after trout. It was fun to look down upon the flowing water and watch the fish dart out of their hiding places and grab a worm. Sometimes, the trout never left their lairs. They would just suck in a draught of water, and the worm would go with it. The drain wasn’t functioning very well, I suppose. Blame Adam. But it had become a marvelous trout stream.
Then, county workers came along and cleaned out the drain. It was once again a marvel of engineering. It had been ruined for trout, though. That was a couple of years ago.
So, I drove along the stream looking for signs of entropic deterioration. Was disorder creeping back in? Had my trout stream recovered?
It hadn’t. Nowhere were the wonderfully chaotic jumbled logs, conflicting currents and undercut banks. I suppose those who love order are still pleased with their handiwork. I was incensed. We hear all the condemnations of systemic this and systemic that.
Why do disorganized people get all the criticism? Why do we never hear any condemnations of systemic orderliness?
Well, I realized it was time to fight back. I was going to write a paean in defense of entropy. This is it.
Chaos is beautiful. We disorganized souls — deep in our subconscious minds — realize that. All those orderly people are the misfits, not us. There, I’ve said it.
