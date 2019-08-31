JOHANNESBURG — It may be a cliche but it doesn't mean it's not true.
The Manton football team found out why coaches say the team with the fewest turnovers typically wins the game. For Manton, turnovers, penalties and the inability to finish drives led to the Rangers' 32-20 loss to Johannesburg-Lewiston Friday.
Manton coach Eric Salani said his team had problems holding on to the ball on potential scoring drives. Whether it was a fumble in the red zone in the first half or a costly fumble in the endzone in the second half, which both were recovered by the Cardinals, turnovers cost Manton points.
"In key moments we dropped passes or fumbled. Turnovers killed us (Friday)," he said. "We had our opportunities and didn't take advantage of them."
Manton also had costly penalties which was just too much for the Rangers to overcome, Salani said. Moving forward, the Rangers will learn from Friday's game as they prepare for a tough matchup next week against Lake City, he said.
On offense, Manton's Lane Helsel had 232 yards passing while Isaac Raden had 118 yards receiving and 51 yards rushing. Jacob Haun had two touchdowns.
Jacob Ruppert had 21 tackles for the Rangers while Cole Regnerus had 13 and Kaleb Moore had an interception.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.