DETROIT — Going out on top is the goal and dream of every prep wrestler.
Evart’s Cole Hopkins and Reed City’s Bryson Hughes can count themselves among those who’ve done it.
Both Hopkins and Hughes won their final high school matches and claimed titles in the MHSAA Individual Wrestling State Finals Saturday at Ford Field.
Hopkins repeats as a Division 4 state champion — this time at 175 pounds — and finishes the season a perfect 48-0.
Hughes got the championship taste for the first time as he won the title at 190 pounds in Division 3 to finish the year at 50-2.
For Hopkins, it’s the final piece of a prep career that saw him win 163 matches and that number certainly would have been higher had the COVID-19 pandemic not drastically shortened his sophomore season in 2021.
“It feels great,” he said. “It shows that all the hard work I put in is paying off.
“It felt great to win my second one and it felt like everyone was eyeing me this year. I had the target on my back going in but I tried not to put that pressure on myself. I just wanted to be focused each time out and wrestle the best I could.”
Hopkins opened the state finals Friday by pinning Erie-Mason’s RJ Cicero in 2:40 before pinning Homer’s Harley Robinson in just 39 seconds in the championship quarterfinals. He finished the evening by pinning Riverview Gabriel Richard’s Joey Calhoun in 2:19 in the semifinals to earn a berth in Saturday’s finals.
Hopkins took care of business there, too, as he beat Martin’s JR Hildebrand by major decision, 10-1, to secure the title.
“That was kind of who we thought I’d face in the finals last year but he got beat in the semifinals,” Hopkins said. “I had him on my radar a little bit because he’s really good.
“I definitely wasn’t as nervous as the year before but it was better not being the last weight to wrestle, too.”
Hopkins led 5-0 after the first period with a takedown and a three-point nearfall. He added three more points in the second period and then rode out the win.
“There wasn’t any better way I could have ended my high school career,” Hopkins said. “It’s kind of surreal over the last four years what I’ve been able to accomplish.”
Hopkins has signed with Central Michigan University to continue his wrestling career at the next level.
Hughes had a little more drama on his way to the championship but it came later on.
He pinned Freeland’s Elijah Murphy in 1:35 to open on Friday before pinning Three Rivers’ Lloyd Reusink in the second round. He then scored a tight 6-2 win over Belding’s Jack Ward in the championship semifinals in a match that was tight the whole way.
That put him in the finals against Constantine’s Troy Demas, marking the second straight wrestler Hughes faced with 50 or more wins.
Each wrestler led during the six-minute match but it was tied at 3-3 after regulation time.
“It got interesting in overtime,” Hughes laughed. “We were both neutral but he got behind me and almost took me down.
“After that, I got behind him almost to the edge of the mat and took him down to get my two points.”
The takedown secured a 5-3 sudden-victory and the state title for Hughes. It took him a few minutes to realize what he’d done.
“It was a really hard match,” Hughes said.
“He kept the pressure up and the tempo going.
“I didn’t realize what I had just done until I got off the floor. I realized there’s no else to wrestle and I was No. 1 in the state. What a way to go out with a bang.”
Hughes finished fourth as a junior in the state finals and made it his goal from that day on to get back to the top of the podium.
“From that day, I was upset and I wanted a state championship,” he said. “I was ranked fourth at the start of this year and I pinned the No. 1 kid in less than a minute at a tournament (during the season). From that point on, I knew I wanted that championship.”
Hughes becomes the third Reed City wrestler to win a state title and the Coyotes’ first in 22 years. He finished his four-year career with 157 victories.
Pine River had the next highest finishers with three fifth-place finishers Saturday in the D4 State Finals.
Freshman Jericho Holmes took fifth at 126 pounds, beating Hanover-Horton’s David Fielder in the fifth-place match. Holmes finished the year at 46-11.
Junior Ryder Holmes took fifth at 144 pounds, as well, beating Jonesville’s Derek Ballinger in his final match to finish at 50-6.
Junior Andrew Baldwin also took fifth at 215 pounds, beating Sandusky’s Kory Lambson by major decision, 13-2, in his finale. Baldwin finished the year at 46-11.
“Jericho wrestled some of the best matches of his career,” Pine River coach Terry Martin said. “It was a great cap to a year for a freshman.
“Ryder had a couple of tough losses and settled for fifth at the end of a very impressive season. We are excited about the future with the three returning all-state wrestlers and the three additional state qualifiers that will return.”
Manton junior Makayla Gowell improved on her finish from last year as she took fifth at 170 pounds in the girls’ division. She beat Hastings’ Claudia Palumbo by fall in 3:42 in the fifth-place match. Gowell finished the year at 25-8.
“I am very proud of the girls and how they wrestled,” Manton coach Chad Weston said. “It’s a huge accomplishment just to make it to states.
“There’s only one division so they wrestle D1-D4 schools and they didn’t back down. We’re already looking forward to next season.”
Reed City sophomore Wyatt Spalo took seventh in the D3 Finals at 285 pounds, beating Three Rivers’ Jacob Reynolds 10-4 in the seventh-place match. Spalo finishes at 47-9.
Evart senior Alex Burhans took seventh in the D4 Finals at 285 pounds, as well. He beat Leslie’s Tanner Craft 7-6 in the seventh-place match and went 42-9 this year.
Pine River senior Lillian Pylman also took eighth at 155 pounds in the girls’ division. She finished with a 20-16 mark.
Area state qualifiers who didn’t place were Cadillac’s Maveric Hoffert (D2, 126); Reed City’s Carter Johnson (D3, 106); Pine River’s Caleb Gepford (D4, 285), Bryant Wing (D4, 106), Jordan Nelson (D4, 120) and Damien Jackson (D4, 132); Evart’s Ethan Conk (D4, 113); Manton’s Summer Cook (girls, 100), Chloe Colton (girls, 110) and Kennedi Wahmhoff (girls, 130); and Lake City’s Colette Emery-Nickerson (girls, 130).
