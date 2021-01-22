Two-year unbeaten run yielded no playoff berth

CADILLAC — Jim Bowman and Steve Donahue are a little jealous.
It’s tough to hide that fact.
And it’s pretty easy to understand.
Both were part of Cadillac varsity football teams that went a combined 18-0 in 1979 and 1980, yet they didn’t qualify for the MHSAA playoffs, even after outsourcing their opponents 616-126 over that two-year span.
The football playoff system began in 1976 and very few schools made the state playoffs in those early years. The system did not expand to the current 256-team field until the late 1990s.
The modern-day equivalent of the Vikings are getting ready for their golden opportunity as Cadillac is set to face Detroit Country Day in the Division 4 state championship game today at Ford Field.
Both Donahue and Bowman are quite excited for this group to have a shot a state title.
“These guys deserve everything they have coming to them,‘ Donahue said.
A number of former players and coaches, including Bowman, have sent video messages to the team for Friday’s game.
“I want to take this opportunity to wish all of the current Vikings and coaches good luck this Friday in the state championship game down at Ford Field,‘ he said in the message. “I had the opportunity to play on a lot of undefeated high school teams, went on to play at Central Michigan University and later the New England Patriots but what I never got the opportunity to do was play in a high school state championship game.
“You guys have earned it and it’s well-deserved. Now, go make the most of it and bring home a state title.‘
Both Bowman and Donahue never lost a game in their high school football careers, which included freshmen, junior varsity and varsity seasons.
“We never experienced a loss and never knew what losing was about,‘ Bowman said. “There’s something to be said for that.‘
In 1979, under coach Milo Brines, Cadillac opened with a 36-20 win over Oscoda; beat Petoskey 34-0; beat Reed City 43-6; beat Chippewa Hills 26-14; beat Benzie Central 34-8; beat Manistee 34-13; beat Big Rapids 44-14; beat Alma 41-26 and beat Ludington 22-6 in the finale.
In 1980, Cadillac was even more dominant. The Vikings opened with a 54-0 win over Oscoda; beat Petoskey 34-0; beat Reed City 36-0; clipped Chippewa Hills 7-6 in their closest game in two years; beat Benzie Central 48-0; beat Manistee 35-0; beat Big Rapids 27-0; beat Alma 21-0; and finished with a 41-13 win over Manistee.
Despite all of those victories, it wasn’t enough to earn a playoff berth. Similar to today’s system, teams earn points for their victories and for their opponents victories. Cadillac also was hurt by the fact that it was a Class B school playing a couple of Class C teams in the old North Central Conference.
“We were half a point from making the playoffs,‘ Donahue said. “We played two Class C schools and that didn’t help.
“Those were good times, though, and we have a lot of good memories. We’re still in touch, we still hang out together and still get together one time a year from around the country.‘
Bowman agreed that it’s a bittersweet memory of not getting a chance to compete in the playoffs.
“If there is a regret, we never had the playoff opportunity the way the system was set up,‘ he said. “We never generated the computer points and were never able to qualify.‘
That doesn’t diminish the memories, though.
“It was so much fun back then,‘ Bowman said. “Nobody could really keep up with myself or Rob Brines. We scored a lot of points and defensively, we had enough athletes to hold teams.‘
Donahue echoed that.
“It’s the camaraderie you had with your teammates,‘ he said. “We felt special.
“We had 45 guys that could have started on any team in the conference.‘
