CADILLAC — Call it an up-and-down day.
Cadillac started strong but eventually ran out of steam as it lost in the semifinal round of its own Fall Classic Volleyball Invitational Saturday.
The Vikings beat Midland 25-19, 25-10, 25-14 and beat Fremont 25-11, 25-14, 25-11 in pool play. They beat Mount Pleasant 25-16, 27-25 in the Gold semifinals before falling to Traverse City Central 225-18, 25-19 in the semifinals.
“We started out the day playing pretty well,” Cadillac coach Michelle Brines said. “As the day wore on, we started to play a little flat which really affected us in the semis against TC Central.
“I think the long week of volleyball caught up to us, too. The good news is that we get another shot at Central at home so we will get back to work and continue to get better.”
Cassie Jenema dished out 85 assists, 34 digs, 12 kills, four blocks and two aces while Joslyn Seeley had 33 kills, 25 digs, three aces and a block.
Makenzie Johns had 34 kills, 17 digs, five blocks and two aces while Carissa Musta had 31 kills, 11 blocks and three digs.
Brooke Ellens had 23 digs, six assists and two aces while Macey McKeever had 24 digs, two kills and two aces. Reina McMahon had five digs, three kills and two blocks while Emmy Cox had seven digs and six aces. Karsyn Kastl had 10 digs and two aces while Emma Johnson added seven digs.
Cadillac (14-5-1 overall) hosts Gaylord on Tuesday.
McBain went 1-2-1.
The Ramblers split with Shelby 29-27, 28-30; lost to Grand Blanc 25-17, 25-16; and beat Muskegon West Michigan Christian 25-19, 25-11 in pool play. McBain lost to eventual champion Lakewood 26-18, 25-20 in the Gold quarterfinals.
“We definitely started out the day very sluggish and heavy footed and it showed in our defense,” McBain coach Shawn Murphy said. “As the day went on, we were able to slowly pull out of it but overall, I don’t feel like we ever got out of third gear most of the day.
“I was glad to get to see how we measured up against some top-level schools and I thought we competed decently but there is definitely room for improvement with consistency and reading the ball.”
Gabrielle VerBerkmoes led the way with 38 kills, 13 blocks, 22 digs and eight aces on 90 percent serving while Analiese Fredin dished out 67 assists, two blocks, three kills, 25 digs and served 94 percent. Linde VanderVlucht had 21 kills, two blocks, six aces and 17 digs while Gwyenth VerBerkmoes had 14 kills, two blocks, eight digs and served 94 percent.
Madison Ocampaugh had three kills, two blocks, 19 digs and an ace on 94 percent serving.
McBain (20-4-1) is at Northern Michigan Christian on Tuesday.
MESICK — Mesick ran its record to 3-1 overall with a 34-20 win over Brethren in a West Michigan D League contest Saturday.
The Bulldogs led 14-6 at halftime and 28-14 going into the fourth quarter.
Mesick Ashtyn Simerson was 20 of 25 passing for 330 yards and five touchdowns. Connor Sisson caught seven passes for 135 yards while Colton Eckler caught eight passes for 132 yards.
Eckler led the way on the ground with 34 yards on 11 carries.
Ben Parrish paced the defense with 12 tackles while Sisson had 8.5, Eckler 6.5 and Tyler Hall six.
Mesick hosts Pellston on Thursday.
EVART — Reed City’s boys claimed the large-school title at the Evart Invitational Saturday at Springhill Camps.
The Coyote boys took first with 29 points while Clare was second at 61, Tri County third at 99, McBain fourth at 126 and Evart 12th at 280.
“The boys continue to impress, especially with our leaders out front,” Reed City coach Rich Saladin said. “They have a target on their back and teams are chasing them.
“They continue to respond with outstanding performances.”
For Reed City, August Rohde took second in 17:28, Anthony Kiaunis third in 17:34, Ryan Allen fourth in 17:58, Ty Kailing fifth in 18:10 and Paul Saladin 15th in 19:55.
For McBain, Claydon Ingleright took sixth in 18:12, Nathan Koetje 14th in 19:52, Rylee Sprague 34th in 21:28, Dallas Chamberlain 37th in 21:35 and Garrin Schneeg 41st in 21:49.
For Evart, Tim Pentecost took 31st in 21:04 and Sawyer Fink 51st in 24:19.
North Trails won the boys’ small-school division with 41 points while Northern Michigan Christian was 10th at 258, Marion 12th at 293, Mesick 13th at 298 and Heritage Christian 14th at 321.
For NMC, Elijah Kimbel took 33rd in 21:07, Colin DeKam 43rd in 23:01, Jacob Booher 62nd in 25:30 and Brett Ritsema 77th in 34:48.
For Marion, Aidan Timko took 54th in 24:04, Jaden Kiger 59th in 24:52 and Trey Davis 64th in 25:40.
For Mesick, Cody Linna took 40th in 21:55 and Seth VanNortrick 70th in 27:01.
For Heritage Christian, Ethan Glupker took 60th in 24:56.
Clare won the large-school girls’ title with 76 points while Reed City was second at 93, Tri County third at 102 and McBain fifth at 120.
“The girls continue to work hard,” Saladin said. “We are young but getting stronger and faster.”
For the Coyotes, Nora Smoes took second in 21:37, Clara Smoes seventh in 23:28, Caelynn London 23rd in 25:33, Sahara Davis 31st in 26:07 and Makayla Watkins 32nd in 26:07.
For the Ramblers, Chelsi Eisenga took eighth in 23:29, Shauna McLean 14th in 24:29, Rowan Ensing 24th in 25:36, Briella Walenjus 37th in 26:50 and Olivia Bosscher 40th in 27:06.
North Trails won the girls’ small-school title with 44 points while Forest Area was eighth at 229 and Marion 12th at 257.
For the Warriors, Meagan Lange was 20th in 24:42, Leah Durfee 38th in 28:25 and Teri Wieling 44th in 29:31.
For Marion, Selena Quintero took 25th in 26:03 and Donna Mills-Foster 40th in 28:39.
SPARTA — Buckley’s girls took fourth and the boys fifth in the Silver Division at the Sparta Invitational.
Pewamo-Westphalia’s girls took first in that division with 36 points while the Bears came in at 107.
Aiden Harrand took second in 18:41, Brooklyn Frazee 20th in 22:12, Addisen Harrand 29th in 23:46, Kinsey Peer 31st in 23:57 and Milla Klomp 35th in 24:13.
Pewamo was the Silver boys’ race as well with 41 points while Buckley totaled 115.
Jackson Kulawiak took seventh in 17:46, Garret Ensor 24th in 19:22, Braden Melville 29th in 19:59, Landon Kulawiak 38th in 20:22 and Matthew Bentley 39th in 20:23.
WHITEHALL — Cadillac dropped a pair of matches in a tri at Whitehall.
The Vikings lost to host Whitehall 6-2 and lost to Grand Rapids West Catholic 5-3.
“We played some good competition,” Cadillac coach Matt Schaefer said.
“I feel like we played well but had trouble getting over the hump in our close matches as we dropped third sets against both Whitehall and West Catholic.
“Still, the boys played hard and we will be better for the experience as we wind up our regular season next week and look to prepare for the Big North tournament and regionals.”
Against Whitehall, Davin Brown lost 6-2, 6-0 at No. 1 singles while Henry Schmittdiel lost 6-3, 6-4 at No. 2.
Brady Koenig won 6-1, 6-2 at No. 3 while Matt Erickson lost 6-3, 6-0 at No. 4.
Chris Anderson and Oscar Kendell lost 3-6, 6-4, 10-6 at No. 1 doubles while Tommy Reagan and Keaston Johnson lost 6-1, 6-3 at No. 2.
Woodlen Paca and Drew Drabik lost 6-4, 6-7, 10-7 at No. 3 while Max McCumber and Ben Anderson won 6-4, 6-2 at No. 4.
Against West Catholic, Brown lost 6-0, 6-0 and Schmittdiel lost 6-2, 6-0.
Koenig won 6-2, 6-2 and Erickson won 7-5, 6-0.
Chris Anderson and Kendall lost 0-6, 6-2, 10-7 while Reagan and Johnson lost 6-3, 6-4.
Paca and Drabik lost 6-1, 6-2 while Ben Anderson and McCumber won 7-6, 6-1.
Cadillac hosts Traverse City Central on Tuesday.
LUDINGTON — Cadillac’s JV boys team won the Ludington Invitational on Saturday.
Trayer Langworthy and Dino Santangelo were runners-up at No. 1 doubles as they beat Ludington 7-6, 4-6, 11-0 and lost to Traverse City Central 6-4, 6-4.
Connor Hill and Kyle Ross were champs at No. 2 as they beat Muskegon Mona Shores 6-1, 6-1; beat Big Rapids 6-1, 6-4 and beat Central 7-5, 6-0.
Andrew Kornacki and Nick Brandsa were champs at No. 3 as they beat Ludington 6-0, 6-2 and beat Big Rapids 6-4, 6-2.
Mason Freeman and Kaleb Kastl, at No. 4, lost to Central 6-2, 2-6, 10-8 and beat Ludington 10-4.
Thomas Rahilly and Cade James were champs at No. 5 as they beat Big Rapids 7-5, 6-4 and beat Central 6-0, 6-4.
