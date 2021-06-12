VanBuren to compete in track at Ferris

EVART – Recent Evart graduate Mackenzi VanBuren knew two things last fall: She wouldn’t be ready to say goodbye to track after she graduated this year, and she would love to have the chance to compete for Ferris State University.
And so Mackenzi emailed the Ferris State women’s track coach Jared Kelsh near the start of the 2020-21 school year and received a response a short time later. Yes, coach Kelsh replied, he would be interested in speaking to Mackenzi as a potential recruit.
One meeting with coach Kelsh led to another and Mackenzi, who had been a standout sprinter and long jumper for the Wildcats of coach Todd Scott in her freshman and sophomore seasons, knew the option to compete at Ferris State was open to her if she chose to go that route.
“Coach Kelsh was really nice and personable when we met with him in September and he told me I didn’t have to make a decision right away,‘ Mackenzi said. “He said to wait and see how the track season goes and then get in contact with him if I still wanted to come.‘
When track season got underway, the first season in two years because of the pandemic, Mackenzi finally had the chance to compete again in the sprints and the long jump and it confirmed what she already knew. She still could compete at a high level and she did have the desire to continue competing after high school.
“I was talking to Mr. Scott about possibly running for Ferris and he told me you have nothing to lose,‘ Mackenzi said. “You have a great opportunity in front of you. And I realized once I started actually competing again in April how much I loved track and wanted to keep going.‘
Mackenzi contacted Coach Kelsh again in April and told him she was ready to commit to Ferris State. The coach then sent her all the necessary paperwork. On Thursday, Mackenzi made it official, signing her letter of intent at the high school seated with her parents Brad and Michelle with coach Scott looking on along with boyfriend and fellow 2021 graduate Danny Witbeck, Athletic Director Jay Wallace, and some friends and teammates.
“It feels good to finally do it,‘ she said. “I knew Ferris was where I wanted to go and to have the chance to run for Coach Kelsh there is awesome.‘
Mackenzi’s love for track comes naturally. Her mom Michelle VanBuren is an educator at Evart High School and was the Wildcat girls track coach during Mackenzi’s younger years.
“I was at the track with my mom all the time and grew up around it,‘ she said. “I started running in seventh grade and I’ve been in love with it ever since.‘
She made her mark initially in high school track as a freshman when she and teammates Macey Wallace, Angela Gibbons and Kara Henry set a school-record time in the 400-meter relay (52.13) while claiming third place overall in the Division 4 state finals. The same foursome also earned All-State honors in the 800 relay (1:50.59) that year, coming in sixth place overall.
Mackenzi also qualified for the state meet individually as a freshman in what would become her signature field event, the long jump. She qualified again in the long jump in her sophomore year and qualified again this year as a senior, exploding late in the season to eventually earn a personal-best distance of 17 feet, 1.25 inches while capturing the D3 regional title at Benzie Central last month.
“My freshman year went pretty well but it was probably during my sophomore year that I started to think more about doing track in college,‘ she said. “I felt like I had the potential for it and I knew after my sophomore year it was a real possibility and something I definitely wanted to do if I could.‘
And then the pandemic hit and wiped away the 2020 season for all the track athletes. It was devastating, especially for the seniors that year and also for the junior student-athletes like Mackenzi who not only missed a whole season of competition but would go into their senior season of 2021 a bit unsure about where they still were athletically after two years away and how this might affect their opportunities to compete in college.
Mackenzi battled through the adversity, though. She improved all her times and her distance in the long jump in her senior season her goal of running for Ferris State University has now become a reality.
Coach Scott believes Mackenzi will be a genuine asset at Ferris State.
“Mackenzi finished near the top in pretty much all the events she entered for us and has always scored a lot of points during the meets,‘ Scott said.
“I’m sure she’ll be among the top athletes on the Ferris track team. We’ll miss her greatly as she starts the next chapter of her life and I personally will miss her smile and positive attitude. Ferris is fortunate to have her.‘
Mackenzi plans to major in education at Ferris and hopefully follow in her mom’s footsteps one day as a teacher and mentor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.