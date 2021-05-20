VerBerkmoes to do track, hoops at Cornerstone

MCBAIN – McBain senior Grayson VerBerkmoes couldn’t quite decide between playing basketball or running track at Cornerstone University starting next school year.
So he’s going to do both, at least initially.
VerBerkmoes, whose parents Dan and Dawn not only both competed at Cornerstone, Dan in basketball and the former Dawn McLeod of Lake City in volleyball, but they also met at the school. So there’s a lot of happy history for the family associated with the school.
And Grayson is happy to follow in the footsteps of his dad and not only play hoops for Cornerstone, but play for the legendary Kim Elders, the same coach whom his dad played for back in the 90s.
“Coach Elders has been at Cornerstone for 30 years and he coached my dad so it’s a great thrill for me to get to play not just in the same program but for the same coach,‘ Grayson said.
In 28 years, Elders has guided the Golden Eagles to three NAIA national championships, including the latest in 2015, and has been named NAIA National Coach of the Year three times while compiling a sparkling 698-254 record for a .733 winning percentage.
The 6-foot-4 VerBerkmoes, who played all five positions for McBain coach Bruce Koopman during his three years on the varsity but is best described as a wing, wanted to attend a Christian school and participate in either track or basketball at the next level and couldn’t he think of a better place to go than Cornerstone.
“My dad suggested I contact coach Elders and everything went from there,‘ Grayson said.
Through contact with coach Elders and subsequently supplying video, Elders offered VerBerkmoes a JV scholarship to come to the school. Grayson is hoping to play one year for the JV at Cornerstone and then earn a spot on the varsity roster as a sophomore, just as he did in high school.
But basketball isn’t the only sport where VerBerkmoes has stood out at McBain. VerBerkmoes is one of the top middle-distance runners in the area and is working hard in hopes of being a Division 3 state qualifier in his signature event, the 800-meter run, in a few weeks. His personal-best time is 2:01.95. VerBerkmoes also is a key contributor in the distance relays for McBain with teammates Blake Whetstone, Connor Murphy, Aiden Ashton and Kyle Pylkas, and both the 1600 and 3200 relays have a very good chance of advancing to the state finals.
Two years ago, VerBerkmoes teamed with then-fellow sophomore Murphy along with 2019 graduate Keegan O’Malley and 2020 graduate Ethan Barton to take third place overall in the D3 state meet.
VerBerkmoes will vie in the middle-distance events in track at Cornerstone. He loves both track and hoops and is hoping he can continue to do both sports while he’s in college though he understands it may come back to just choosing one eventually.
“I hate to think about picking just one because I love both sports,‘ he said.
McBain coaches Koopman in hoops and Pat Maloney in track both believe VerBerkmoes will fare well at Cornerstone.
“The thing about Grayson is that he’s also an outstanding young man and he comes from an outstanding family,‘ Koopman said. “He’s not just athletic but he’s a 4.0 student too so he stands out academically. He has the character and the attitude and the natural athleticism so he’s going to be an asset at whatever he does at Cornerstone.
“You can’t just look at Grayson’s stats in basketball and evaluate his skills,‘ he added. “Grayson was always a team player first and he was willing to do whatever was necessary for the team to have success. He can handle the ball, he can shoot, he can play defense, he can rebound and he’s a very smart player. We’ve only seen a portion of the player he’s going to become. In a year or two, he’s going to really blossom.‘
Maloney also sees VerBerkmoes blossoming into a solid contributor for the Golden Eagles in track.
“Grayson’s a workhorse,‘ Maloney said. “Anything you want, he’ll do and he’ll work hard at it and never complain. He’s that type of kid. In the past few years, I’ve seen Grayson get better and better as a middle-distance runner. He’s one of the best around in the 800 this year but he can also do well in the 400. He’s a key part of our distance relays.
“We’ve won conference titles in his freshman and sophomore year and he helped us by winning points in his events each year. He’s helping us again this year even more. He’s the type of athlete who’s just gonna keep growing and improving.‘
Grayson plans to enter the pre-med field at Cornerstone with an eye toward becoming a chiropractor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.