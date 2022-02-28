BAY CITY — Cadillac’s Connor Putman and Dylan Vermilyea had strong days as each qualified for the MHSAA Division 2 Bowling Finals from a regional tournament Saturday at Monitor Lanes.
Putman bowled a 1,413 with games of 258, 247, 223, 246, 253 and 186 to take third overall.
“In the last several weeks, he has worked to change the fit of his ball and develop a cleaner release,” Cadillac coach Jeremy Moore said. “The work he has put in is definitely paying off.”
Vermilyea rolled a six-game score of 1,307 to take ninth. He had games of 241, 211, 211, 196, 211 and 237.
“Dylan threw a lot of great shots but he wasn’t able to string strikes together in the first couple of games,” Moore said. “He hovered right around the cut line all day before making a smart ball change with two games to go.
“He still struggled a bit with pin carry but it improved just enough to throw a big game in game six to punch his ticket.”
The Division 2 State Finals are March 4-5 at Super Bowl in Canton.
Andrew Johns took 46th with a 1,088 while Howard Inzano was 48th at 1,084 and Tim Richards took 60th at 1,012.
Flint Kearsley’s Howie Hammond was the regional champion with a score of 1,444 pins.
On the girls’ side, Rylie Fitzgerald took 56th with a 641 while Hallie Moffit was 66th at 512.
Cadillac’s boys took sixth as a team on Friday with a score 3,932 pins.
The top 3 teams qualify for the state finals.
“This always has been a tough region to get through but this year saw the addition of a couple of new teams, one of which punched their ticket to the state finals by finishing second,” Moore said. “We started a little slow in the baker portion and then were pretty steady the rest of the way.
“I couldn’t be more proud of how far this team has come. They effort they put forth would have been top two in any other region in the state across all divisions.
Vermilyea paced the Vikings with a 670 series while Putman shot a 650, Inzano 590, Richards 531 and Johns 452.
