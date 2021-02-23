HARBOR SPRINGS — A good morning and a strong afternoon led to a pretty darn good day.
Cadillac's girls took third overall in the MHSAA Division 2 Ski State Finals Monday at Boyne Highlands.
Pontiac Notre Dame Prep won the title with 77 points while East Grand Rapids was second at 115 and the Vikings third at 130. Petoskey also totaled 130 points but Cadillac got the spot on the fifth-skier tiebreak.
Cadillac coach James Netzley said his team had a confidence level going into the day as the setup at Boyne Highlands was similar to the Vikings' home course at Caberfae Peaks.
"I think the course suited us well," he said. "The girls came out and skied really strong in the morning in slalom.
"Georgette (Sake) got us started by laying down some really nice runs, Avery (Meyer) skied well and Onalee (Wallis) had a little bit of a bobble. We felt really good about our chances of doing well, though, after the morning because giant slalom is probably our strength."
Sake earned all-state honors in slalom by taking seventh in 1:33.00. Meyer was 12th at 1:35.07, Mairyn Kinnie 36th at 1:47.08, Emily Mason 54th at 2:02.38, Wallis 55th at 2:02.68 and Ella Darrow 56th at 2:02.69.
Wallis came up big in the afternoon GS run, though, as she earned all-state honors by taking second in 1:00.05. Meyer earned all-state honors, too, taking eighth in 1:00.43. Both are freshmen.
Sake was 11th in 1:00.89, Kinnie 44th in 1:05.85 and Mason 56th at 1:10.60.
"All the girls skied well in the afternoon," Netzley said. "Onalee was right up there after her first run and she held on to that spot. She went out and went after it and just had a great run. We're proud of all three of those girls. It's been a while since we've had first-team all-state girls on the same team."
Petoskey won the title on the boys' side with 57 points while Great North Alpine was second at 71, Notre Dame Prep third at 72 and Cadillac sixth at 219.
"The boys started out really good in the morning and were fourth after GS," Netzley said. "The pitch was very similar to what we train on at Caberfae so they were all confident.
"In slalom, our first two guys either fell or were DQed. From that point on, there was a lot of pressure to come through with two clean runs. It just wasn't our day in slalom and that's how it goes sometimes."
Ben Meyer earned all-state honors after taking sixth in GS in 1:03.12. Kyle Conradson took 21st in 1:05.27, Brady Koenig 27th in 1:06.40, Chris Anderson 30th in 1:06.72 and Elliot Lavigne 63rd in 1:14.81.
In slalom, Ethan Sharp took 34th in 1:33.89, Meyer 48th in 1:42.37 and Koenig 59th in 1:57.58.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.