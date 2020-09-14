CADILLAC — There's little doubt Michelle Brines believes in scheduling the best teams you can get.
With downstate teams still working out their schedules because of the COVID-19 pandemic and not being able to get in their gyms until this past Wednesday, a number of them have come north just to play.
Cadillac got one of those big dogs in the gym Saturday as Lowell, ranked No. 2 in Division 1 after finishing last season as state runner-up, took part in the Vikings' super quad.
The Red Arrows, featuring Miss Volleyball candidate Jenna Reitsma, clipped Cadillac 25-22, 25-21, 16-25. The Vikings also beat Jenison 25-20, 25-19, 25-23; beat Midland 25-14, 25-13, 25-18; beat Essexville Garber 25-18, 25-15, 25-13; beat Big Rapids 25-12, 25-8, 25-13; and beat Mount Morris 25-20, 25-18, 25-15.
"We continue to get better every time out which is always the goal," Brines said. "Although we lost to Lowell 2-1, I was very happy with how we competed. We were tentative out of the gate but once we settled down, we played right with them and even came away with a third-set win.
"It's playing teams like that that get us ready to achieve the bigger goals that we've set for this season."
Senior Macy Brown also picked up some accolades recently as the Vikings' outside hitter and captain was named the MaxPreps/AVCA Player of the Week for Michigan for the week of Aug. 30. It's the second time Brown has earned the honor after also earning one as a junior.
Brown had 95 kills, 50 digs, four blocks and three aces on Saturday while junior setter Renee Brines had another strong day with 151 assists, 31 kills, 14 aces, 46 digs and three blocks.
Joslyn Seeley had 18 kills, 10 digs and eight blocks while Caliey Masserang added 28 kills, five blocks and five aces. Julia Jezak had 51 digs and 10 aces while Carissa Musta recorded 11 kills and four blocks.
Mady Smith had 12 kills, seven digs and a block; Zoey Feister 28 digs and six aces; Brooke Ellens 35 digs and an ace; Layke Sims three blocks, four digs and two kills; Angela Mo seven digs and an ace; and Molly McKeever a kill an a dig.
Cadillac (20-3 overall) is at Traverse City Central on Wednesday.
Manton 2-1 at quad
MANTON — Manton went 2-1 overall at a quad it hosted on Saturday.
The Rangers beat Onekama 27-25, 25-14; lost to Charlevoix 25-20, 25-14; and beat Forest Area 26-24, 25-23.
"It was nice to see our serve receive was better today so we could work on other parts of our offense," Manton coach Nicole Helsel said. "We came back from some deep deficits, which showed mental toughness.
"We are still making young mistakes, but they are learning each time they step on the court. We will be a very different team at the end of October."
For the Rangers, Ashley Bredahl had 15 digs; Autumn Sackett four digs; Aysia Taylor three aces, six kills, 42 assists and 30 digs; Billie Brickheimer three kills; Brylie Greter 26 digs; Hannah Clark an ace, seven kills, two blocks and a dig; Kailey Fredette five digs; Lauren Wilder three kills and nine digs; Leah Helsel seven aces, 17 kills and 34 digs; Megan Moffit an ace, 15 kills and 31 digs; Morgan Shepler three kills, three blocks and two digs; and Taryn Regnerus 10 digs.
Manton is at McBain on Tuesday.
Pine River 1-2 at quad
TRAVERSE CITY — Pine River went 1-2 overall at a quad on Friday.
The Bucks lost to Traverse City St. Francis 25-13, 25-18, 25-17; lost to TC Central 25-17, 25-18, 25-17; and beat Grayling 25-20, 26-24, 19-25.
"We definitely came out a little stronger than on Thursday," Pine River coach Jana Dennis said. "Our serving was much-improved as was our defense.
"We are a younger team that is constantly working on strengthening our chemistry. I'm very excited about this team's potential. We just need to settle down and find a rhythm for ourselves."
Lillian Johnson paced Pine River with 19 kills, eight digs and five aces while Madi Sparks had 12 kills and 11 digs. Emma Whitley had nine kills and 17 digs while Alayna Nichols added 28 assists and 10 digs. Alivia Martin dished out 26 assists.
The Bucks (2-6 overall) host Houghton Lake on Tuesday.
