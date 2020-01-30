By Mike Dunn
REED CITY – Too much of too many things.
That was the bottom line Wednesday as state-ranked Cadillac employed its superior height, firepower and depth to secure a 76-34 decision over a game-but-outmanned Reed City squad on the Coyotes’ home floor.
“Cadillac is everything their state ranking says they are,‘ acknowledged Reed City coach Jessie Kailing.
“They’re deep and athletic and they have seniors who are player-coaches on the floor. They’re the real deal. They had us out-manned from the start.‘
Reed City played a zone defense to try and slow down the Vikings but the visitors found ways to attack the iron effectively and that turned out to be one of the things Cadillac coach Ryan Benzenberg really liked about his team’s performance.
“We don’t get to do our zone offense that often so I was excited to see how we would do tonight and it turned out really well,‘ he said. “We cut and passed and penetrated and created a lot of good looks. It was a nice effort.‘
Benzenberg was also pleased to get everyone playing time. Eleven different Cadillac players put points on the board, including junior Bryce Bengelink, who drained a triple from the baseline near the end of the game, much to the delight of his Viking teammates.
“It’s great to give everyone some minutes; the guys who don’t always see the floor work just as hard as the other guys in practice so it’s great when they can get out there and contribute during a game,‘ Benzenberg said.
The coach was especially pleased with the play of point guard Brady McLaurin and junior forward Austin Abram, both of whom shined during their time on the floor.
It was senior guard Levi Klotz leading the way with 17 points, including five treys, and he was joined in double digits by Evan Borr and Cole Jenema, each with 11 points and one triple. Tipp Baker tallied seven before the starters came off the floor while Abram, Alec Barczewski and David Johns each struck for six points.
Senior guard Zac Saez stroked the nets for 13 to lead the Coyotes, including one trey. Saez attacked the rim effectively at times, drawing fouls or creating opportunities to score from short range. Junior guard Payton Hansen hit for seven and freshman Xavier Allen for five. Junior forward Chaz Davis showed plenty of scrap under the boards, hustling hard to the final buzzer.
“We’re building the program and trying to get better,‘ Kailing noted. “We’ve struggled to score points from the start of the season but we’re seeing improvements in different areas in nearly every game.‘
Cadillac (9-1) plays host to Big North foe Gaylord on Friday. It is also Fan Appreciation Night and Hall of Fame night and there will be many giveaways and prizes offered.
Reed City (2-9) travels to Fremont on Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.