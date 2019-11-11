SAULT STE. MARIE — They say the journey means more than the destination.
It certainly does for the Cadillac football team.
The final destination hasn’t been written yet but their journey has been one of ups and downs, one of tough decisions and, more importantly, of building something.
Cadillac beat Sault Ste. Marie 21-6 in an MHSAA Division 4 football district game Saturday afternoon to win its first district title since 2013 and the fifth in program history.
It sends the Vikings (7-4 overall) into a regional championship game against Grand Rapids Catholic Central (10-1) on Friday or Saturday.
Before turning the page to the Cougars, Cadillac got to celebrate an improbable run on a cold, snowy day in the Upper Peninsula.
“It’s awesome,‘ Cadillac senior receiver Logan Wilde said. “I’m super excited.‘
It’s the first district trophy for head coach Cody Mallory and it’s a special feeling.
“It’s a big deal,‘ he said. “It feels great for the kids to accomplish this. This is a really great group of kids and to have the opportunity to practice with them another week is awesome.
“It’s just one of those groups that’s a lot of fun to be around.‘
The dynamics of this group are what make the journey a little more special.
With numbers still an issue at the varsity level, the decision was made in August to move the sophomores up and cancel the JV season. The numbers at the freshmen level are strong, so that group was kept together and it played out to an 8-1 season.
While the numbers aren’t large, the senior class has strong leaders with some solid juniors backing them up.
That’s aided in the development of the sophomores to the point of a number of them being key contributors.
“We made the decision to move all those sophomores up and we had to be very, very conscious and sensitive to their development and not let them get left behind because we were asking them to grow up a lot but we also needed to help them grow up,‘ Mallory said. “The good thing about this game is we scrimmaged the Soo at the start of the season and as we went back and watched that film, the amount we’ve improved since then is just amazing.
“A lot of the credit goes to those kids for turning it into a positive and a strength down the road. I’m really proud of those guys.‘
The patience seen in helping this team development was needed early Saturday.
Sault Ste. Marie scored just 1:10 into the game on a 75-yard run and it took some time for Cadillac to recover.
The Vikings eventually got on the board when Tipp Baker took it in from 1 yard out and Colin Hess hit the PAT to make it 7-6 with 1:19 left in the first half.
“After they busted that big one, the big thing there is our kids stayed patient,‘ Mallory said. “We struggled moving the ball in the first quarter because they did some good stuff defensively and we had some execution issues.
“We made some little adjustments, the kids stayed patient and it took care of itself.‘
The Vikings took the first possession of the second half and went up 14-6 when Noah Cochrane scored 22 yards out just two minutes into the third quarter. Cadillac gave itself some breathing room five minutes later when Aden Gurden scored from a yard out to make it 21-6.
The touchdown was set up on a huge catch by Wilde, who leaped with two Soo defenders on him along the far sideline to reel it in.
“We needed the play,‘ Wilde said. “I got the chance and I got the ball.‘
Fellow senior Alec Barczewski also hauled in a huge third-down catch over the middle to set up the Vikings’ second touchdown. While Cadillac’s receivers don’t see the ball a lot, they are a huge part of the offense.
“It’s hard being a receiver in our offense so I have to give Logan and Alec and all of our receivers a lot of credit,‘ Mallory said. “They block a lot and they might get the ball thrown to them once a game. A lot of kids in this day and age would throw a fit about that but out guys do a really good job of taking ownership in their position.
“They block great on the perimeter and it goes to show how unselfish this team is and how much they value the team aspect of the game.‘
Cochrane led Cadillac with 85 yards rushing on 20 carries while Baker had 59 yards on eight carries. Collin Johnston added 52 yards on five carries.
Gurden was 5 of 7 passing for 101 yards.
Baker led the defense with 11 tackles while Johnston had six, Ryan Warner five and Barczewski five. Warner also recovered a fumble.
