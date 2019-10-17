CADILLAC — All in all, that's a pretty good night.
Actually, that's a darn good night.
Cadillac clinched at least a share of the Big North Conference volleyball title with a 25-14, 25-11, 25-19 win over Alpena in a league contest Wednesday night.
The Vikings also held their annual Dig Pink night, a program to help raise funds and awareness for breast cancer.
The largest portion of funds raised will stay local with Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital to help women and their families battling the disease.
"We had a great turnout for our Dig Pink event," Cadillac coach Michelle Brines said. "We appreciate everyone's support and everything everybody put into it.
"That's the most important thing from the evening."
The other nice thing is the share of the conference crown. Cadillac (30-7-1 overall, 8-0 BNC) can win it outright with a win in one of its final two league matches — at Traverse City Central on Oct. 23 or home against Traverse City West on Oct. 30.
The Vikings put themselves in position for that achievement with a strong performance from the service line against Alpena. The Wildcats do have one solid hitter and Cadillac made it a goal to keep her from getting good swings.
"The key to the match was our serving," Brines said. "It's something we've really been working on lately because we know we have a lot of good, consistent servers. If you can get people out of system, the hitters can't attack as easily.
"We kept them off balance for the most part. I was happy with how we played and thought we continued our play from the weekend. That was good to see."
Renee Brines paced Cadillac with 22 assists, 13 digs, five kills and four aces while Macy Brown had 13 kills, 11 digs, a block and an ace. Chloe Comstock had five kills, 12 digs, four aces and two assists while Maggie Neiss had five kills, two aces and three digs.
Makenna Bryant had 12 digs and three assists while Brooke Lorenz had five digs. Joslyn Seeley had a kill and an assist while Staci Beydoun and Mady Smith had a kill apiece.
• Cadillac won the JV match 25-12, 25-19, 26-24. Emily Burt, Julia Jezak and Cailey Masserang paced the Vikings (24-8-1, 6-2) in serving.
• Cadillac won the freshman match 25-23, 25-17, 25-18, Sophie Whitaker and Ashley Wright led the way in serving.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.