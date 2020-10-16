ALPENA — Very little comes easy in the state tournament.
Even with a two-goal lead in the second half.
Cadillac built that lead and then survived for a 4-3 shootout win over Alpena in a Division 2 soccer district contest Thursday.
The win sends the Vikings into Tuesday's semifinals where they host Gaylord.
"Overall, this was a great lesson for us but also a great result," Cadillac coach Ian Wolf said. "What we learned is that any team in the state tournament can show up and play tough. Alpena did just that.
"Despite us taking a healthy lead in the first half, they fought their way back into the game. I've spoken to the players all year about their mental focus and that, in the end, is what helped us come out with a win."
Bryan Farley opened the scoring fr Cadillac off an assist from Sawyer McClure before Brady McLaurin scored off an assist from Ben Kohler eight minutes later to make it 2-0. Brendan McRoberts scored to make it 3-0 off an assist from Farley to make it 3-0 before Alpena got one back before the break.
The Vikings secured the victory on penalty kicks when Alpena's fifth shooter sent the ball wide of the net to end it.
Elliot Lavigne made five saves in goal for Cadillac.
