GRAND RAPIDS — The smiles you've seen the last couple of weeks can't be forgotten.
The feeling of winning a couple of playoff games and what that does for a program and a school is special.
And while the ending isn't what they wanted, Cadillac found some positive momentum in 2019 that can lead to bigger and better things down the road.
The Vikings saw their season come to an end with a 42-7 loss to private-school power Grand Rapids Catholic Central in an MHSAA Division 4 regional title game Saturday afternoon.
The loss ends Cadillac's season at 7-5 while the Cougars (11-1) go on to face another private-school power in Hudsonville Unity Christian — the defending Division 5 state champion — in the state semifinals on Nov. 23.
For Cadillac, the season helps erase a 1-8 mark in 2018 and gives what is really a young core of varsity players that much more experience.
"It's huge," Cadillac head coach Cody Mallory said. "We were able to move up some of the young guys and they got almost another month of practice in some big games.
"All of that goes into building confidence and, taking away this loss, it's been really positive the last couple of weeks. You take that into the off-season and that's something we can build momentum off if the kids choose to do so."
With 36 of 45 players slated to return in 2020 at some level, the future is much brighter for the Vikings. Some of those are freshmen, coming off an 8-1 season, who will be on the JV team next fall while a number are sophomores who were brought up to start 2019.
That said, Mallory got choked up when thinking of the nine seniors who played a huge role in helping turn the corner and helping all those young kids along.
"It really shows the amount of leadership they have and the dedication to the program," he said. "They're a special group."
Coming into Saturday's contest, Cadillac had the chance to do something quite special. The Vikings had never advanced past the third-round regional final and while it looked OK to start, it didn't last.
Cadillac took its opening drive to the Grand Rapids Catholic 35-yard line but turned it over on a fumble.
The Cougars wasted little time in getting points on the board as they followed that turnover with a touchdown and scored on all five of their first-half possessions for a 35-0 lead at halftime.
"We knew they had a very explosive offense so we needed to make sure we executed our offense," Mallory said. "We started out doing that but we turned the ball over there on a big down on that early drive and it really hurt.
"At this level, in a regional championship, things are going to come back to hurt you."
The plan was to use the offense as a defensive weapon and keep GRCC off the field but it didn't work out that way.
"Part of our defensive game plan was to be able to run the clock on offense and limit the amount of possessions they had," Mallory said. "It was crucial for us to string some first downs together.
"At times, we were able but we weren't able to do it enough."
Cadillac did find the end zone late in the game when junior Noah Cochrane scored from 1 yard out and Libbey Lloyd kicked the PAT to make it 42-7.
Cochrane led Cadillac with 64 yards rushing on 23 carries. Tipp Baker led the defense with seven tackles while Logan Wilde, Cochrane, Nick Hale and Derek Rood each had three.
GRCC quarterback Joey Silveri was 9 of 16 passing for 194 yards and he also ran nine times for 87 yards.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.