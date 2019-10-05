TRAVERSE CITY — Cadillac's boys tennis team finished fourth during the Big North Conference championships in Traverse City, but still met one of its goals.
Traverse City West won with 37 points while Petoksey finished second with 33; Traverse City Central was third with 25 points, Cadillac finished fourth with 13 and Alpena scored 11 points.
"We wanted to make sure we finished ahead of Aplena High at today's tournament and we accomplished that," said Cadillac coach Tim Elenbaaas. "We have a huge resgional coming up Friday (Oct. 11) at East Grand Rapids. This will be a very tough regional for our fighting Vikings, but we thrive on pressure and overcome any obstacles."
At No. 1 singles the Vikings' Jack Schmittdiel defeated Alpena 6-2, 6-0; lost to Petoskey 6-1, 6-1 and defeated the All Stars 8-5.
Cadillac's Fisher Moore at No. 2 singles lost to Alpena, 6-4, 6-1; lost to Petoskey 6-1, 6-1 and defeated the All Stars, 8-1.
At No. 3 singles Henry Schmittdiel defeated Alpena 6-1,6-1, lost to Petoskey 6-4, 6-1; lost to Traverse City Central, 6-2, 6-2.
The Vikings' Davin Brown at No. 4 singles defeated Alpena 2-0 (forfiet), lost to Petoskey 6-1, 6-0; lost to Traverse City Central 6-0, 6-0.
At No. 1 doubles for Cadillac Cole Crisman and Austin Kailing lost to Alpena 7-6, 6-3; lost to West 6-1, 6-0 and lost to the All Stars, 8-1
In No. 2 doubles Cadillac's Gavin Smith and Logan Collins defeated Alpena 6-2, 7-6; lost to West 6-0, 6-2; lost to Central, 6-0, 6-0
At No. 3 doubes, Nathan Moore and Christopher Anderson defeated Alpena 6-4, 7-5, lost to West 6-0, 6-0; lost to Petoskey 7-5, 6-2.
At No. 4 doubles Jakob Bartman and Kam Herald defeated Aplena 6-0, 6-0, lost to West 6-2, 6-3, and lost to petopskey 6-4, 6-2.
Cadillac hosts Harbor Springs on Tuesday.
