CADILLAC — Cole Jenema took care of the first perfect.
Mother Nature had the second.
Jenema pitched five perfect games as Cadillac beat Newberry 10-0 in the first game of a non-conference doubleheader and the Vikings won game two 12-2 to complete the sweep on a beautiful spring Saturday.
Jenema’s stats included striking out 14 of the 15 batters he faced and threw just four balls out of 56 pitches to go along with no hits and no walks.
“Cole was phenomenal and it was a beautifully called game by his catcher Kaleb McKinley,” Cadillac coach Josh Lincoln said. “The boys played great.
“It was a beautiful day of baseball and everyone contributed to both wins.”
At the plate, Keenan Suminski had an RBI; Eli Main two hits and two RBIs; Miles Maury two hits and an RBI; Collin Johnston two doubles and an RBI; McKinley a hit and an RBI; Ethan Sharp a hit and an RBI; Jakin Metzger a hit; and Carson Raasio a hit.
Fisher Moore got the win in game two, allowing no earned runs on one hit and one walk while striking out three in three innings of work.
Moore had two hits and two RBIs; Main two hits and an RBI; Jenema four hits, including a triple, and two RBIs; Coby Franklin a hit; Metzger a hit and two RBIs; Charlie Howell three hits and an RBI; Sharpe a hit; and Suminski an RBI.
Cadillac (5-0 overall) is at Alpena on Tuesday.
LEROY — Pine River took two from Farwell, 13-1 and 11-1, in a non-conference doubleheader.
“We used a lot of pitchers and to only give up two runs, was good,” Pine River coach Shawn Ruppert said.
“Our defense was solid and pitchers threw strikes for the most part.”
Cole Hill got the win in the opener, allowing one earned run on three hits and a walk while striking out four in 2.1 innings of work.
At the plate, Nathan Marks had three hits; Braeden Larr two hits, including a double, and three RBIs; Jake Smith two hits and two RBIs; Tim Gumm a hit and two RBIs; and Dan Leydet an RBI double.
Gumm got the win in game two, allowing no earned runs on two hits and a walk while striking out four in 2.2 innings of work.
Dylan Blood had two doubles and three RBIs; Larr three hits and two RBIs; Marks two hits and an RBI; Hoon Yang a hit and an RBI; Jordan Nelson a hit and an RBI; and Austin Dean a double.
Pine River (3-2) is at Reed City today.
CADILLAC — Cadillac dropped a pair of non-league games to Clare, 15-3 and 10-4.
Layke Sims took the loss in the opener, allowing nine earned runs on 14 hits and four walks while striking out two.
Stella Balcom and Mady Smith had the only hits for the Vikings while Grace Drabik drove in a run.
Sims took the loss in game two, allowing four earned runs on 12 hits and three walks while striking out one.
Ashlyn Lundquist had a hit; Smith two hits, including a double; Sims two doubles; Taryn Regnerus a hit; Marisa Wilde a hit; Cali Quartz an RBI; and Drabik a hit and an RBI.
Cadillac (0-6) is at Alpena on Tuesday.
FRANKFORT — Manton split a pair of games in the Frankfort Invitational, falling to Elk Rapids 14-4 before beating the host Panthers 3-1.
“We really came out flat in the first game and had some very costly errors,” Manton coach Angie Taylor said. “The girls did pick their heads up and started to battle back but just too late.
“We were a lot more solid defensively in the second game.”
Shelby Bundy took the loss in the opener, allowing one earned run on two hits and a walk while striking out two in 1.1 innings of work.
Genna Alexander and Adriana Sackett led the Rangers with a hit and an RBI apiece while Megan Moffit and Bundy each had a hit.
Bundy got the win in game two, allowing one earned run on three hits and four walks while striking out nine.
Autumn Sackett had two hits; Bundy two hits; Adriana Sackett two hits and an RBI; Morgan Shepler a hit and two RBIs; Alexander a hit; and Aliyah Geary a hit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.