ESCANABA — Tipp Baker was certain he could make it work.
He might've been the only one.
A trick they worked on all week didn't work all that well in practice but it did when it mattered.
The Cadillac senior running back hit Logan Wilde for a touchdown on a 69-yard toss sweep halfback pass on the first play of the game as the Vikings knocked off favored Escanaba 35-12 in an MHSAA Division 4 pre-district contest Saturday.
The score came just 14 seconds into the contest, put the Eskymos on their heels and sent the Cadillac band and fans that made the five-hour trek to the central Upper Peninsula into loud cheers.
"It was a great momentum boost and I think it took the wind out of their sails a little bit," Baker said. "We came out and punched them right in the mouth. We got a stop on their next drive and kept rolling from there.
"We were thinking about it earlier in the week and we put a seed in coach's ear," Baker added. "After practice one day, he's like ‘we're calling 48 double pass on the first play of the game.’
"We practiced it every day and the funny thing is I didn't complete it a single time at practice. Collin (Johnston) did it once but I'm like, ‘I got it.’ We executed it and got a touchdown."
The play started earlier in the week as the Vikings figured Escanaba was going to send its corners in hard to stop Cadillac's toss game.
"It was based on the fact that they get to the football really well and we knew that our tendencies show that we toss the ball a lot so we were expecting their corners to come up," Cadillac head coach Cody Mallory said. "Credit one of our assistant coaches for coming up with the idea to do that.
"A lot of time times, you draw up stuff like that and it doesn't work out. It was just really nice to see it happen."
The fireworks weren't done yet.
Baker took a toss from sophomore Aden Gurden and took it 55 yards a little more than three minutes later to make it 14-0. Escanaba stemmed the tide with a TD midway through the first quarter but the Vikings went up 21-6 on a 2-yard run by Carter Harsh with 3:15 to go.
Cadillac wasn't done just yet in the first half as the Vikings went up 28-6 on a 2-yard run by Gurden just 45 seconds into the second quarter.
While the 22-point first-half lead surprised some, Mallory said it's been about keeping things simple and building each week.
"We just continue to harp on doing our fundamental stuff," he said. "We talked before we came out that this isn't some complex equation. It's do what you've been doing since Day 1, do it more violently and for a longer period of time than your opponent and going things are going to happen.
"The games we haven't done that, we haven't been on the positive side."
The Eskymos scored right before the break to make it 28-12.
As explosive as the first half was, the second half turned into a slugfest. Escanaba slowed Cadillac down offensively but couldn't find the end zone offensively.
The Viking defense forced turnovers and generally kept the high-powered Eskymos in check.
"Our offense really came to work in the first half and our defense really came to work in the second," Mallory said. "It allowed our offense to kind of figure out what they had done and make some adjustments.
"Defensively, we were all over our defensive backs all week and all over them (Friday) when we stopped in St. Ignace to practice to make sure we didn't give up those (long) shots. They did a great job with it."
Johnston sealed it on a 9-yard run with 11:15 left in the game.
Baker paced Cadillac with 205 yards rushing on 13 carries while Johnston added 79 yards on seven carries. The Vikings ran up 440 yards rushing and 95 yards through the air.
Baker and Johnston paced the defense with 10 tackles apiece while Noah Cochrane and Ryan Warner each had four. Dan Gray and Alec Barczewski picked off passes while Baker and Cochrane forced fumbles. Mike Miller also recovered a fumble.
Cadillac (6-4 overall) faces Sault Ste. Marie in a district title game at 2 p.m. Saturday. The Blue Devils (7-3) beat Ludington 46-6 to advance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.