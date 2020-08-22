Vikings open volleyball season

CADILLAC — A whirlwind 24 hours came to a pretty good ending.
Just a little more than 24 hours after finding out their season was set to proceed, Cadillac got things rolling by going 2-1 in a non-conference volleyball quad Friday.
The Vikings lost to Grand Haven 19-25, 20-25, 25-22, 25-14, 15-12 before beating Forest Hills Northern 25-23, 25-20, 25-23 and Coopersville 25-8, 25-14, 25-15.
Volleyball teams across the state were awaiting word from the MHSAA if the season was proceeding this fall or if it was going to be pushed to the spring, like football.
When word came down around 2:30 p.m. Thursday that schools could proceed but only schools in Regions 6 and 8 of the MI Safe State Plan could host, the phones began ringing off the hook.
Cadillac was set to go to Coopersville with Forest Hills Northern and Montague on Friday but that was quickly moved up north and while Montague couldn't make it, Grand Haven jumped right in that spot.
"We were super ecstatic ever since we found out (Thursday afternoon) that we could play today," Cadillac coach Michelle Brines said. "And then, event to be able to play at home, we weren't expecting that either.
"With all of that, plus we had some really good teams coming in. To go 2-1 in the quad and, really, to have a couple of opportunities to win the first match and be 3-0, I'm pretty pleased with what I saw, especially having such a young team."
Macy Brown paced the Vikings with 82 kills, 33 digs, eight blocks, six assists and four aces while Renee Brines dished out 88 assists, 31 digs, 15 kills, eight aces and four blocks. Mady Smith had seven kills, six digs and two blocks while Joslyn Seeley had seven kills, five digs and three blocks.
Caliey Masserang had nine kills and six blocks; Zoey Feister 27 digs and three assists; Julia Jezak 36 digs and an ace; Angela Mo 10 digs; and Brooke Ellens eight digs.
Cadillac hosts a super-quad on Aug. 28 with three matches in the morning and three more in the afternoon.
