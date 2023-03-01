CADILLAC — Good defensive pressure and a quick pace allowed Cadillac to cruise to a 62-23 win over Clare in a non-conference boys basketball contest Tuesday night.
The Vikings jumped on the Pioneers quick, leading 17-6 after the first quarter and had a commanding 38-14 lead at halftime.
“We were able to play at a pace that allowed us to get out in transition and get some easy looks early which forced them to switch out of their zone and go man-to-man,” Cadillac coach Ryan Benzenberg said. “Our guys’ length and strength enabled us to really take control of the game when that happened.
“Much like Friday against West, our defense really bothered them and made them struggle to get any rhythm offensively.”
It was 58-22 going into the fourth.
Jaden Montague paced Cadillac with 22 points while Charlie Howell added 12 points and eight rebounds. Kyle McGoan had 10 points and seven rebounds.
The Vikings (17-4 overall) close the regular season Thursday at home against Traverse City St. Francis (18-3).
• Cadillac won the freshman game 51-31. Lucas Vancil paced the Vikings with 20 points and 14 rebounds while Cade James also scored 13. Kyle Ross added 12.
MARION — While Marion didn’t get to celebrate a win on senior night, the Eagles’ four seniors have meant something special.
For the first time in 14 years, Marion will finish with a winning record, even after Tuesday’s 53-51 loss to Evart in overtime.
“I am so grateful for our four seniors…they kind of helped turn around the trajectory of our program,” Marion coach Dan Michell said.
Evart led 12-11 after the first quarter before the Eagles were up 29-27 at halftime and 38-37 going into the fourth.
It was 46-all at the end of regulation.
Dakobe White paced Evart with 16 points while Kamden Darling and Jared Ladd each had 10.
Cole Meyer paced Marion with 20 points and five rebounds while Mason Salisbury added 13 points and five rebounds. Braden Prielipp had 10 points and nine rebounds while Gavin Prielipp had seven points and five rebounds.
