CADILLAC — Clare and Cadillac split a pair of non-league softball games Saturday at Lincoln Field.
The Pioneers won the opener 7-4 while the Vikings took the second game 10-4.
Cadillac had a 4-3 lead into the fifth inning in the first game before Clare tied it at 4-4 and then scored three times in the top of the sixth.
Ashlyn Lundquist took the loss, allowing four earned runs on six hits and three walks while striking out 10.
At the plate, Lundquist had two hits, including a two-run homer; Mady Smith a hit; Alana Hoffert a hit; and Molly McKeever a run-scoring double.
The Vikings trailed 2-0 in game two before scoring five in the third, two in the fourth and two in the fifth to secure the win.
Lundquist got the victory, allowing three earned runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out five.
At the plate, Lundquist had two hits, including a double, and an RBI; Smith a double and an RBI; Alana Hoffert two hits and two RBIs; Brooklyn Hoffert two hits; Emma Maury a hit and an RBI; Layke Sims two hits and two RBIs; Maddy Stange two hits and an RBI; Marisa Wilde a hit; and McKeever a double.
Cadillac (10-6 overall) is at Gaylord on Tuesday.
SOCCER
Vikings, Oilers tie
MOUNT PLEASANT — Cadillac and Mount Pleasant played to a scoreless tie in a non-conference contest.
The Vikings were without starting keeper Molly Anderson so in stepped JV keeper Elizabeth Baker. She made seven saves in recording the shutout.
"I am really happy with her performance," Cadillac coach Joy Weitzel said. "She stepped up for us and made some big saves.
"We had several shots that just missed the target or went right to Mount Pleasant's keeper despite playing through their crowded defensive line. We definitely improved our game, especially in stepping to the ball and being more aggressive defensively. I am really happy with our performance even though we were missing a couple of our key players."
Cadillac (7-2-3 overall) hosts Traverse City West on Tuesday.
• Cadillac won the JV game 3-1. Mairyn Kinnie, Avery Mickelson and Avery Meyer scored for the Vikings while Jazmin Angell recorded five saves in goal.
GOLF
Vikings third at invite
INTERLOCHEN — Cadillac took third at the Traverse City West Invitational Saturday at Interlochen Golf Club.
Traverse City Central won the event with a 320 while TC West shot a 328, Cadillac 348, Petoskey 358, Alpena 373 and Gaylord 384.
"It was a great day for golf, finally, in the Big North," Cadillac coach Brandon Bailey said. "We seem to be stuck on this 348 number. We are working hard but the scores are the same.
"We have a busy few weeks and I am looking for the team to peak at the right time before regionals. I am hoping the warmer weather brings some better scores."
Junior Harry Chipman had a solid day, taking second as an individual with a 78 while MacKale McGuire shot an 88, Jacques LaMonde 90 and Ben Drabik 92.
Julian LaMonde led the JV team with a 98.
