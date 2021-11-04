MANISTEE — Win and move on.
There’s little complicated when it comes to volleyball in November.
Cadillac took Ludington’s best shot, yet did what it needed to do to beat the Orioles 25-14, 25-20, 25-19 in an MHSAA Division 2 district match Wednesday at Manistee High School.
The win sends the Vikings (39-11-1 overall) into today’s title match against Kingsley at 7 p.m. The Stags swept Kalkaska in Wednesday’s second semifinal.
Veteran Cadillac coach Michelle Brines was pleased with her team’s focus, even when Ludington made runs to tighten things in the second and third sets.
“Survive and advance is the name of the game,” she said. “Ludington played very well and kept us on our toes the whole match.
“To the team’s credit, they kept their composure and responded with some important serving runs when we needed them.”
Cadillac led 12-3 in the first set after a dump to the back by senior senior setter Renee Brines. A Brines kill pushed it to 16-6 and another push by the senior finished the game one win.
The Vikings were up 17-10 in set two and a kill by Mackenzie Johns stretched the lead to 20-13. An ace by Karsyn Kastl made it 22-14 before the Orioles went on a run to cut it 22-19.
A kill by Carissa Musta made it 24-20 and an ace by Brines finished the set.
The third set was the tightest and Ludington actually a couple of times, the final coming at 11-10. A pair of kills by Joslyn Seeley and Brines stretched it back to 14-11 before the Orioles had one final gasp, tying it at 18-all.
Another ace by Kastl gave the Vikings a 20-18 advantage and a pair of Oriole errors made it 22-18. A kill by Brines; a block by Mady Smith and Musta; and a kill by Musta finished the set and the match.
Brines paced Cadillac with 12 kills, 21 assists, eight digs, three aces and a block while Smith had 12 digs, a block and an ace. Seeley recorded three kills, two digs and an ace while Julia Jezak added 11 digs and seven assists.
Johns had four kills, a block and two digs; Musta seven kills and three blocks; Caliey Masserang five kills and a block; Brooke Ellens nine digs; Kastl two aces and a dig; and Macey McKeever three digs and an assist.
FIFE LAKE — Northern Michigan Christian saved its best effort for when it counted the most.
The Comets played well from start to finish and beat Mesick 25-18, 25-16, 25-21 in a Division 4 district contest at Forest Area High School.
NMC faces the host Warriors in the district final at 6 p.m. Friday. Forest Area beat Marion in Wednesday’s first semifinal.
Comet coach Anna Veldink was quite pleased with her team’s performance.
“We played our best we’ve ever played tonight and I thought our team played at their full potential,” she said. “Because of our perfect passes, we were able to run all options at the net and everyone took a turn at executing the point.”
Paige Ebels recorded nine kills and 13 digs while Maggie Yount dished out 21 assists. Emma Shaarda had six kills and two blocks while Megan Bennett added four blocks.
Sol Pacheco recorded 24 digs while Jada VanNoord had four aces and Alaina Rozeveld had two.
