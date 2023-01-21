CADILLAC — Another wild weather week from Mother Nature turned out OK.
After rain and warm temperatures postponed the annual Cadillac Ski Invitational a couple of days, racers were able to get a solid day on the hill Friday at Caberfae Peaks.
The Viking girls and boys each brought home first-place trophies from the event, as well.
“We were glad the weather cooperated after an interesting week,” Cadillac coach James Netzley said.
“The surface was excellent for racing.
“It was hard and grippy.”
On the girls’ side, Cadillac’s A team took first with 21 points while Grand Haven was second at 76 sand the Vikings’ B team was third at 116.5.
“The girls team continued to show its strength with both the A and B teams skiing exceptionally well,” Netzley said.
“Onalee (Wallis) has really found another gear this year. She has figured out how roll up on a clean edge and energize right at the gate in slalom.
“Senior Georgette (Sake) has continued to lay down consistently fast runs, scoring low points in both events for the team.”
On the slalom course, Wallis took first in 45.16 seconds while Sake was second at 48.92, Avery Meyer third at 49.18 and Erin Meyer fifth at 52.54.
For the B team, Elise Koenig took sixth at 54.59, Joslyn Wicker 11th at 57.68, Ellie Cool 21st at 1:01.12 and Ava Corria 28th at 1:05.89.
On the giant slalom side, Wallis took first in 40.70 seconds, Sake second at 41.39, Mairyn Kinnie third at 42.75 and Avery Meyer fourth at 42.83.
For the B team, Lilly Shankland was eighth at 43.83, Koenig tied for 10th at 44.44, Jody Cornwell 13th at 44.96 and Wicker 19th at 46.03.
Cadillac was first on the boys’ side at 80 points while Mattawan-Paw Paw was second at 86 and Caledonia third at 126.
“The boys’ team is gaining needed experience as we head into the Big North Conference regular season,” Netzley said.
“Griffin (Boolman) executed two clean fast runs in GS which was great to see. He is starting to show what he is capable of.
“Brady (Koenig) also was on today having four excellent runs leading the team from the No. 1 seed.”
In slalom, Koenig took first in 46.07 seconds, Alex Macioszek seventh at 50.88, Ben Anderson 15th at 55.36 and Brody Meyer 31st at 1:06.79.
In GS, Boolman took first in 41.19 seconds, Koenig third in 41.28 seconds, Connor Anderson ninth in 41.94 seconds and Meyer 13th at 42.41.
Cadillac competes in the first Big North meet Monday at Schuss Mountain.
