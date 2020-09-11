CADILLAC — Another meet, another top score.
Cadillac's girls swim team continued to up its point totals as it dropped a 149-73 decision to Traverse City Thursday at the Cadillac Area YMCA.
The 73 points are the most scored in the short two-year history of the program.
"We're getting stronger by the day even though we're not winning and there's victory in that," Cadillac coach Scott Leesch said. "I think the entire team's attitude and work ethic is showing through, even in this difficult year."
Sophomore Brie Leesch brought home a pair of second-place finishes as she took second in the 100-yard butterfly in 1:11.45 and second in the 100-yard breaststroke in 1:29.88.
Sophomore Kenna Booher took second in the 500-yard freestyle in 7:42.26 while junior Karis Bachman took third in the 100 freestyle in 1:05.22. Freshman Ella Boland took third in the 50 freestyle in 29.55 seconds and Bachman was third in the breaststroke in 1:32.94.
The 200 freestyle relay of Boland, Hannah Mortenson, Leesch and Bachman took second in 2:07.79 while the same foursome was third in the 200 medley relay in 2:20.43. The 400 freestyle relay of Booher, Katie Graham, Morgan Seelye and Karly Castle took second in 5:18.23.
Scott Leesch also commended Ella Marine (200 freestyle) and Maddy Penney (500 freestyle) for swimming their first distance events.
Cadillac is at Standish-Sterling on Tuesday.
BOYS TENNIS
Vikings sweep Alpena
ALPENA — Cadillac opened Big North Conference action with an 8-0 win over Alpena.
"The boys played with consistency and it feels great to start our Big North season with a win," Cadillac coach Matt Schaefer said. "With three road matches in a row this week, we are doing our best to stay sharp and continue to improve each match."
Fisher Moore won 6-0, 6-2 at No. 1 singles while Henry Schmittdiel won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2.
Davin Brown Brown won 6-1, 6-0 at No. 3 while Brady Koenig won by default at No. 4.
Kam Hearld and Nathan Moore won 6-2, 7-6(9-7) at No. 1 doubles while Oscar Kendall and Jakob Bartman won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2.
John McKnight and Gavin Smith won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 3 while Chris Anderson and Logan Collins won 6-0, 6-2 at No. 4.
Cadillac is at Fremont today.
SOCCER
Titans blank Vikings
CADILLAC — Cadillac dropped a 5-0 decision to Traverse City West in a Big North Conference contest.
The defending Division 1 state runner-up Titans, who return most of that team, led 2-0 at halftime.
"The storyline doesn't tell the whole story of this game," Cadillac coach Ian Wolf said. "West is a good team and there is no denying that but I thought we outplayed them for the first 20 minutes and then found our form again in the last 30 minutes of the game.
"We made a few mistakes but we fixed those as the game went on and were able to play them straight up toward the end. I look forward to the next time we play against them."
Cadillac hosts Midland on Saturday.
GIRLS GOLF
Cadillac 2nd at invite
TRAVERSE CITY — Cadillac shot a team score of 391 to take second in the Traverse City West Husby Invitational at Bay Meadows Golf Club.
"Our JV golfers played in their first full event of the year," Cadillac coach Brandon Bailey said. "They were really nervous and not sure what to expect. Our future looks good, though."
Ella Darrow recorded a top-10 finish with a 91 while Avery Meyer also placed in the top 10 with a 98. Carmen Dahlstrom and Alix Matzke each shot a 101 while Emily Marvin carded a 134.
