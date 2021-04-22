CADILLAC — The Cadillac golf team took fourth out of seven teams at its home invitational Wednesday at the Cadillac Country Club.
Traverse City West won the event outright with a team score of 314 and Murphy Kehoe was the medalist for the Titans with a round score of 1-under par, 69. The Vikings took fourth and were paced by Harry Chipman who shot a 76, which also was good for fourth place overall.
Ben Drabik shot an 85, MacKale McGuire 86 and Jacques LaMonde carded a 95 for the Vikings.
In the JV invitational, Traverse City Central won the event. Cadillac's Dylan Vermilyea shot a 106, Connor Putman and Cole Mortensen 107 and Davin Brown 119.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.