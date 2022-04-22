CADILLAC — One key conference game in the books.
No winner.
Cadillac and Traverse City West battled to a scoreless tie in a Big North Conference girls soccer match Thursday at the CASA fields.
Both teams had strong chances but the defenses and goalkeepers were up to the task each time.
Cadillac sophomore keeper Elizabeth Baker recorded 10 saves in the shutout.
“It was a really well played game by both sides,” Cadillac coach Joy Weitzel said. “Our defense stepped up tonight and a was a strong line that was rarely broken through.
“Offensively, we had some good attacks and nearly put it all together. The girls worked very hard tonight against a very good West team. We look forward to our next meeting.”
The Vikings visit the Titans on May 10.
Cadillac (4-1-2 overall, 0-0-1 BNC) hosts Bay City Western on Saturday before going to Petoskey on Tuesday.
• TC West won the JV game 4-0.
ALPENA — Cadillac picked up a Big North Conference dual-match victory, beating Alpena 7-1.
“It was nice to get a solid win in today’s match against Alpena,” Cadillac coach Erin Schaefer said. “The girls showed determination, playing through some long points and fighting through a few tiebreaks.”
Zoey Feister won by forfeit at No. 1 singles while Jaylyn Hamilton won 6-0, 6-1 at No. 2.
Haylee Groen lost 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 at No. 3 while Ellery Schaefer won 6-2, 6-2 at No. 4.
Brooke Ellens and Madalie Dickerson won 6-2, 7-6(6-3) at No. 1 doubles while Aly Baker and Karsyn Kastl won 6-3, 6-2 at No. 2.
Haley Butkovich and Frannie Kiomento won 6-4, 6-7(5-7), 6-4 at No. 3 while Adri Beydoun and Katie Graham won 6-0, 6-1 at No. 4.
Cadillac is at the Fruitport quad on Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.