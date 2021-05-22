GRAND RAPIDS — Cadillac put a wrap on its season in an MHSAA Division 3 tennis regional Friday at Grand Rapids Christian.
The host Eagles won the regional title with 18 points while Forest Hills Eastern was second at 14, Grand Rapids Catholic third at 13 and the Vikings fifth with three points.
"We knew going in that we had a tough draw so the girls gave everything they had," Cadillac coach Erin Schaefer said. "Cadilac was well represented in Grand Rapids today culminating in Macy Brown's No. 2 singles regional championship."
Oakley Mickelson lost to Grand Rapids Christian's Ryann Breslin 6-1, 6-0 at No. 1 singles.
Brown won the flight championships at No. 2. She beat Kelloggsville's Ngoc Dinh 6-0, 6-0; beat GR Christian's Ainsley Weeber 5-7, 6-3, 6-3 and then beat Forest Hills Eastern's Natalie Mouw 6-0, 6-2 in the finals.
Zoey Feister, at No. 3, lost to Grand Rapids Catholic's Ruth Rabaut 6-0, 6-0 while Jaylyn Hamilton lost to Forest Hills Eastern's Rishika Kokkula 6-4, 6-0 at No. 4.
Ella Darrow and Emily Sims, at No. 1 doubles, lost to GR Christian's Grace Poortenga and Dafna Heule 6-2, 6-1 while Madalie Dickerson and Aly Baker, at No. 2, lost to GR Christian's Lauren Peal and Elizabeth Rupp 6-0, 6-0.
Ellery Schaefer and Haylee Groen, at No. 3, lost to GR South Christian's Brooklyn Kilbourne and Mikayla Zwyghuizen 6-4, 6-1 while Haley Butkovich and Frannie Kiomento, at No. 4, lost to Forest Hills Eastern's Katie Worden and Aashta Patel 6-1, 6-1.
