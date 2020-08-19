Volleyball, soccer, swim await word from state

Football got its dose of bad news last week when the MHSAA announced the sport will be moved to the spring amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Now, we await word on whether boys soccer, volleyball and girls swim/dive face the same fate.
That answer should come today.
Here's some questions and answers headed into the period high school sports are slated to begin in Michigan.
1. With football off the table, when will we know about the other sports?
Today is supposed to be the big day. The MHSAA has a Rep Council meeting scheduled for Wednesday and has said that's when student-athletes and coaches can expect to hear what's happening in volleyball, boys soccer and girls swim/dive.
2. Are cross country, girls golf and boys tennis set to go?
Yes. Golf and tennis can begin competing today while cross country can get off and running on Friday. Northern Michigan Christian School is hosting an XC invitational as part of its All Sports Day on Friday and all signs are that it will happen.
3. So what's the hold up with volleyball, soccer and swim?
With volleyball and swim, the biggest issue is they take place indoors. When Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer closed schools across the state in March, she shut the doors for the gyms and the pools, too.
Schools are opening later this week and in the next two weeks but those facilities can't re-open until the governor's office says so.
Most of Wexford and Missaukee counties can practice volleyball and swim (just Cadillac around here) inside because we live in Phase 5 of Whitmer's MI Safe Start Plan. Osceola County is in Phase 4 which means those indoor facilities are still closed to athletic teams.
4. It looks like soccer will get approval. How is that different from football?
The National Federation of State High School Associations deemed football a high risk for the spread of COVID-19 while soccer is a moderate risk. While there's plenty of physical contact in soccer, the difference is it's not on every single play.
MHSAA media and content developer Geoff Kimmerly said the MHSAA continues to work with the state's health department to get final approval for soccer but so far, it looks good.
5. My kids plays football. Can he do anything with his teammates this fall?
No idea there. Yet. The MHSAA has said it plans to release information to schools by the end of the week on what will be allowed this fall for teams.
6. How are we going to play football in the spring in northern Michigan?
That's a really good question. While there is certainly a larger number of schools downstate, the MHSAA has representatives from all over our state. That means the decision-makers in East Lansing come from the Upper Peninsula, from northern lower Michigan to the Grand Rapids area, to the Tri-Cities, to Detroit, to Kalamazoo and to Lansing.
The MHSAA knows that playing football in Calumet or Negaunee or Petoskey in March is quite different than playing in metro Detroit. Any plan will involve the entire state being able to play and not just certain regions.
7. What will it look like?
It's going to be different.
MHSAA Executive Director Mark Uyl talked details on Monday's Huge Show. Don't expect a team's fall schedule to just transfer to dates in March and April.
“What that football season looks like is certainly not a nine-game regular season; it’s going to be shorter,‘ he said. “Then, at the end of that regular season, is there a way that you can do some kind of tournament to where everybody gets in? Or maybe it’s six regular-season games or five regular-season games against a round robin.
"So, I could even see something where we put schools into maybe groups of six, and you're five regular-season games are against those other five teams that are in your geographic grouping, and from there, you play a tournament out."
8. How about spring sports? Is my son going to have to choose between football and baseball or football and track? Could my daughter have to choose between volleyball and girls soccer?
The plan is they won't. The MHSAA has plans to split the spring into two seasons. Early spring would be football and any fall sports that can't be finished due to the virus. Expect that to be March, April and the first part of May.
The traditional spring sports season would then begin in early May and go into July. That, too, has its own set of problems with seniors going off to jobs and getting ready for college but it's better than not playing at all. We already did that this past spring and it stunk.
The MHSAA has been steadfast through this whole pandemic mess that it is an organization that promotes multi-sport athletes and it's going to do everything in its power to avoid student-athletes picking one sport over another.
9. Could volleyball, soccer and swim have their season delayed or shortened?
Yes, but that proverbial clock is ticking.
“If we are delayed until the beginning of September, that’s one thing and we can talk about it,‘ Kimmerly said. “But at the same time, we don’t want to push that season back, back, back. We would have to talk about moving those two sports to the spring as well and soccer if we don’t get permission. But we feel like we have been able to put some precautions into place to make it work so we will be able to play safely in the fall. We are hopeful.‘
10. Are there going to spectators?
That's a dicey one.
If volleyball and swim receive approval, the belief is that there will be no spectators allowed indoors, or very few. Face masks or shields will be required for anyone at an indoor event.
As far as cross country, soccer, tennis, etc., with those sports being outdoors, there can be spectators but it will fall on school officials to keep limitations on numbers in place.
NMC's All Sports Day soccer invitational, because it's being contested at a school in Phase 5, can have a larger number of people — social distancing in place — at its event.
Some larger events are ruling it out, though. The annual Pete Moss Benzie Central Cross Country Invitational, being held Aug. 28-29 this year to accommodate all of the restrictions in place, is not allowing spectators at any point either day.
Teams have been assigned times and groups to enter the facility, compete in the races and then leave to allow the next group of schools to enter.
11. Will there be live streaming of events if no parents/spectators are allowed?
The MHSAA is working toward relaxing regular-season broadcast restrictions on sporting events so that they could be shown via Facebook Live or similar formats. Stay tuned.
The digital media company Pixellot also announced a program earlier this summer for eligible schools to get free equipment to broadcast sporting events during the pandemic.
Inquire with your local school to see what's offered digitally.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.