MCBAIN — The defense settled in and their size started to matter.
Northern Michigan Christian used a strong second half to pull away for a 56-38 win over Traverse City Christian in a non-conference boys basketball game Friday night.
The game was tight early as the Comets led just 10-8 after the first quarter and 28-24 at halftime. NMC then outscored the Sabers 10-2 in the third to lead 38-26 going into the fourth.
“I thought we were a little lax on defense coming out,” NMC coach Kyle Benthem said. “At halftime we reiterated just do what we do best and get back on defense.
“I was really happy with my big men, too. Ethan (Bennett) hit a lot and tore up the zone and Colin (DeKam) had a big night, too.”
Bennett paced NMC with 17 points while Blake DeZeeuw scored 12. Brant Winkle had 11 while DeKam added eight points and 12 rebounds.
The Comets are at Comstock Park on Tuesday.
Northern Michigan Christian wrapped up its regular season in style, beating Highland Conference rival 39-29.
“The girls had a great win and it’s a great way to end the regular season,” NMC coach Rich Bennett said. “As a team, we had under 10 turnovers, something that has been a struggle all season for us.
“We did great on the boards, too.”
Beal City led 10-8 after the first quarter before the Comets turned it around and were 23-18 at halftime. It was 28-28 going into the fourth quarter before NMC outscored the Aggies 11-1 in the game’s final eight minutes.
Emerson Tossey paced the Comets with 11 points while Alaina Rozeveld had 10 points and five rebounds. Paige Ebels added eight points and seven rebounds, as well.
NMC faces host Walkerville or Pentwater in a Division 4 district contest on Wednesday.
