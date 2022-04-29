Walleyes are ready. Can you catch them?

The lakes and streams should be busy Saturday as fishermen celebrate the opening of trout, pike and walleye seasons.
Most fishing lakes Cadillac, Mitchell and Missaukee or the Hodenpyl and Tippy Dam Backwaters will be targeting walleye. And the fish, with natural feed in short supply after the long winter, are eager to bite.
Steve Knaisel, owner of Pilgrim Village Fishing Shop gave me some tips on what might be the most effective to improve your catch.
Steve began by reminding me that the water would be cold. Later, the faster retrieves will come into play, but for the first couple weeks unless we get a big warm up, keep it slow.
Trolling with minnow — imitation crank baits like the Rapala, Thunderstick and Flickr Shad is the most widely used technique.
It should be noted that the weeds that were so prevalent during the summer are gone now, and for the next few weeks, you can put lures into areas that would be choked with vegetation in the summer.
Walleyes often can be found close together. When you hook one there’s likely more fish around.
If good numbers of fish appear on the the screen of your finder, you might want to stop and drop anchor or drift. Those crank baits that you have been trolling, can usually be effectively cast. While a slow retrieve works well, with baits like the X-Rap and Husky Jerk, try bringing them in with a stop-and-go recovery.
The most popular color combinations tend to mimic the natural feed in the lake — ones that imitate perch, minnows, and crayfish are favorites. But countering that idea is the the flashy green and yellow Fire Tiger lure which looks like nothing that swims. It’s the go-to bait for some walleye hunters.
Hooking a Twister Tail on a lead head jig catches plenty of walleye.
The size of of the jig will depend on the depth you are fishing and whether there is a chop on the water. Heavier weights may be needed where there is more depth or water conditions are increasing the drift speed. As for color, the classic combination uses pink and white, but other options may prove to be real fish-catchers.
With live baits, minnows seem to work best. Hook them by the lips on jig heads and to increase the chances of hooking fish, add a small piece of monofilament with a treble hook that rides further down the side of the minnow.
Night crawlers may work in the cold water, but they usually catch more fish once the lake warms. Attach the bait to a 3-hook night crawler harness.
You’ll find an array of bead and blade color combinations. Knaisel noted that the harness with purple beads and blades has been popular with local anglers. Although leeches catch plenty of eyes in the spring, Knaisel pointed out they aren’t as productive during the cold water days of early season.
Walleye, although they have teeth, don’t bite through monofilament line.
Pike, however, do sever lines. Rather than risk bite-offs, when fishing pike waters,you might want to go with a lightweight fine diameter wire leader.
Most consider the month of May to be the best for fishing for open water walleye. During this time, walleye tend be found in shallower water — depths under 15 feet. And during the low light hours of dawn and dusk or on overcast days, walleye cruise the shallows with many being hooked in less than eight feet of water.
This puts them in range of anglers wading and fishing from the shoreline.
While both ends of the canals get the most attention, there’s a mile or so of shoreline along Lake Mitchell’s east side that produces walleye.
Public access here is limited, but a slow trolling boat running parallel to the shore will likely hook into some fish.
The east end of Lake Cadillac and from the Clam River outlet going east also sees some action from boat trollers and wading anglers. At dusk anglers can be seen wading out from Camp Torenta in Lake Mitchell. Look to local bait dealers for ideas on what spots are yielding good catches.
Most local walleye waters are no longer self-sustaining and are relying on stocking to maintain a quality fishery.
While walleye are rated among the best eating of freshwater fishes, you might want to consider keeping a few for the table and releasing the rest.
