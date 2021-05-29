CADILLAC — The past, present and a look at the future.
As we move deeper into 2021, all are a little more meaningful.
The 48th running of the Cadillac News Track and Field Meet Monday at Veterans Memorial Stadium encompasses a little bit of all three.
The meet is a celebration of the return of things we look forward to after so much has changed in the past year due to a global pandemic.
We also take time to remember someone who touched countless lives as one of Cadillac’s own became one of the best runners in the world and took his talents to the global level at the 1996 Olympic Summer Games.
Finally, the meet is a celebration of high school athletes doing what they do best — running, jumping and throwing.
Welcome back. We’ve missed all of you.
As we celebrate the return of the Cadillac News Meet, we’ll take time to remember Paul McMullen, an alum of the meet and Cadillac High School, an All-American at Eastern Michigan University, an Olympic athlete, a coach, husband, father and mentor.
McMullen died tragically on March 4 in a ski accident. The tributes have been countless and deservedly so.
McMullen’s true measure wasn’t in his gift as a fast runner but in his passion in growing the sport he loved. He founded the Chariots of Fire running team in the Grand Rapids area and was a mentor to countless local athletes.
McMullen’s name is no longer in the Cadillac News Meet record books but he had his share of success in the late 1980s/early 90s.
McMullen set the record in the 880-yard run in 1989 with a time of 1:59.13, breaking the record of Herb Lindsay — a silver-medal winner in the Pan Am Games — set in 1972 at 2:00.34. The current 800-meter record is 1:57.4, set in 2003 by Cadillac’s Jake Smith.
McMullen finished third in the mile in 1989, an event won by teammate Kris Eggle. In 1990, McMullen was a member of the 2-mile relay team which set a record of 8:17.89 with teammate Brian O’Neill, Mike Frederick and Eggle.
McMullen also won the mile in 4:28.32 in 1990 and was openly shooting for Mark Smith’s record but the day turned cold and windy and it didn’t happen.
McMullen blossomed as a runner at Eastern Michigan University under legendary coach Bob Parks, who passed away just a day before McMullen this past winter.
He went on to become the American champion in the 1,500-meter run and competed at the 1996 Olympic Summer Games in Atlanta. McMullen tried again in 2000 to qualify for the Games but did not make it.
His love of the mile/1500 has led us to name the race at the Cadillac News Meet the Paul McMullen Memorial 1600-meter run for both the boys’ and girls.
The two boys leading the race this year are Pine River senior Logan Churchill (4:27.80) and Manton junior Noah Morrow (4:33.79). On the girls’ side it’s McBain senior Maggie O’Malley (5:15.62), Manton junior Molly Harding (5:33.32) and Cadillac junior Kendall Schopieray (5:37.38) in the top three.
Among the things to watch for on Monday when it comes to potential records:
McBain senior Kaiden McGillis and Marion freshman Braden Prielipp challenging the meet record of 6-feet, 7-inches in the high jump, set in 1975 by Kalkaska’s Ed Vanderber. McGillis has hit 6-7 once this year while Prielipp’s PR is 6-6.
Two state-finals qualifying boys’ 800-meter relay teams in Buckley (1:35.27) and Cadillac (1:35.84).
Can Churchill or Morrow challenge the record in the 1600? Churchill is a little more than 4 seconds off the mark of 4:23.65.
Morrow is also 6 seconds away from the record of 9:27.78 in the 3200.
O’Malley is 7 seconds under the record of 11:18.97 in the 3200 but she’ll likely have to do it on her own as the No. 2 seed is more than 20 seconds back.
Finally, the Cadillac News will name one male and one female scholarship winner based on meet performance, academic performance, school involvement and community involvement.
What: 48th annual Cadillac News Track and Field Meet
When: 3:30 p.m. Monday, May 31 (Memorial Day)
Where: Veterans Memorial Stadium, Cadillac
Cost: $5. Gate proceeds fund two scholarships for one male and one female senior meet participant
Of note: Included in the Opening Ceremonies at 3:45 p.m. will be a tribute to Paul McMullen, a Cadillac native and U.S. Olympian who passed away in March
Also, a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic run by District Health Department No. 10 will take place in the parking lot during the meet.
