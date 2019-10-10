WALKERVILLE— Mesick and Marion were two of nine teams who competed at the West Michigan D League Cross Country Finals Wednesday in Walkerville.
Mason County Eastern took the top spot for the boys with 21 points, while Bear Lake-Onekama was second with 49 and Mesick third with a score of 72.
Mesick coach Scott Phillips said Bulldogs runner Grant Fleis finished in fourth place with a time of 18:16.74, which was his season's best. Tenzin McGregor finished with a season's best time in 22nd place (21:07.44) followed by Mitchell Rogers' 24th place personal best time of 21:26.55 and Eli Brewer in 31st (23:28.79). Other runners for Mesick included Micah Vogler (25:47.51), Aiden Brewer (32:27.46) and Isaac Pfister (36:22.68)
Marion runners on the boys side included Aidan Timko in 29th place (22:46.43), Eric Williams in 30th (22:55.90), Jordan Wood (24:54.94) and Trey Davis (28:37.34).
Marion coach Jason Keeler said although the Eagles didn't finish as a full team they did get two personal bests from Williams and Davis.
On the girls side, Marion took top honors with a team score of 25 followed by Mason County Eastern with a score of 33.
Marion's top runners included Alexis Salisbury in seventh place (24:27.86), Nolah Grundy in ninth place (25:52.34), Sara England in 10th (26:00.55), Selena Quintero in 11th (26:42.71), Chole Philo in 12th (26:55.78) and Elizabeth Fouch in 13th (27:01.60). Other notable Eagles were Andrea Weaver in 19th (30:02.47), Riley Kischnick (30:14.33) and Lisah Buchanan in 25th (33:33.62).
With the win Wednesday, Keeler said the girls team completed the sweep of the conference meets and won the conference championship.
"We had a really good team effort. I don't know if it was getting to run on the trails at Walkerville that got them pumped up or what but the girls really brought their best race of the season competing as a team," he said. "We've run 'packed' together pretty well on the girl's side for the last few races but (Wednesday) we took it up a level as evidenced by three season-best times and five personal best times."
The lone Mesick runner for the girls was McKensey Kendall who finished with a personal best time of 28:15.81 which was good enough for 17th place.
