HOUGHTON LAKE — The second of three Highland Conference cross country jamborees was held in a wet and wild course in Houghton Lake Wednesday.
Manton coach Jeff Harding said with all the recent rain in the region the course in Houghton Lake was less than ideal. He said 6-8" diameter trees were down across the trail and there was standing water on the course that was knee-deep. The standing water also hid roots and rocks but it didn't stop the athletes from Manton, McBain, Roscommon, Beal City, Pine River, Lake City, Evart, and Northern Michigan Christian.
"Our kids are pretty tough, physically and mentally and it showed (Wednesday)," he said.
"Without any official results, I’m only guessing but it appears both our boys and girls moved up one position in the team results, with our girls in second and our boys in third."
On the boys side, Noah Morrow once again won the boys race with a sub 17 minute time while Jonathon Traxler was in sixth place with a time of 17:49. Morrow and Traxler were followed by Logan Patrick in 14th place (18:49), Cayden McGrew in 26th place (19:46), Jesse Geary in 29th place (19:56), Jeremiah Tuck in 34th place (20:06) and Nolan Moffit in 38th place (20:17).
For the girls, Manton was paced by senior Paige Swiriduk in seventh place with a time of 21:11 followed by Molly Harding in eighth place (21:12). Phoebe McBride was next for the Rangers in 11th place (22:09), followed by Emily Harding (22:13), Telsa McBride (22:32), Chole Colton and Morgan Howell.
Harding said unofficial results had McBain winning the jamboree for the boys followed by Roscommon, Manton, Pine River, Lake City, Beal City, Evart, and NMC. On the girls side, Harding said McBain won followed by Manton, Roscommon, Beal City, Pine River, Lake City, Evart, and NMC.
