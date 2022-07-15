As a kid, there was nothing I’d rather do than fish.
My fishing buddy Larry and I lived by our creed of “Fish before women.” While my teen peers were at dances or cruising around town hoping to meet girls, Larry and I would be out on the lake angling for bass or bluegills.
By the time I was in high school, I began to do some dating, but only from Labor Day until the trout opener. Once the season opened, trout became the priority. On prom night instead of pinning a corsage, I’d be baiting a worm. This lifestyle was not conducive to building long-term relationships with women.
Then I met Cyndy Cheney.
In 1968, we were both students Albion College. I was a senior and she, a junior.
Through the fall and winter we dated. Our romance flourished. The big spring social event, the Sailor’s Ball, was scheduled for the last Saturday in April which happened to be the Opening Day of trout season — this posed a conflict of epic proportions and the true measure of my adherence to my childhood mantra of “Fish before women.” But I had a plan.
At dawn on the opener, I was pitching worms to brook trout on Egypt Creek in Kent County. Two hours later, I was driving south from Grand Rapids back to Albion with a 10-fish limit of brook trout in the cooler.
That evening having traded hip boots for a sport coat and dress pants, I escorted Cyndy to the dance and the next day I cooked a trout dinner for her parents.
That summer, Cyndy went to Africa as part of a cross cultural exchange program while I spent the summer as a camp counselor. On days off I fished and pondered my future with Cyndy. How would fishing fit into this? She had some experience, having caught perch and walleye with her grandpa at the family cottage on Burt Lake.
When she returned from Africa I decided to introduce her to trout fishing. I wondered what would happen when I put the two best things in my life together.
I was a bit nervous as we drove to the Little Manistee River heading for a section of the stream that Larry and I considered our “secret” spot.
I felt a little like I was betraying Larry, but I wanted Cyndy to have the best chance to catch a trout.
After she put on my dad’s waders, which were about three sizes too big, I had to cinch the suspenders way down to keep the wader top from drooping into the water.
When we got to the the river, there was no hesitation. She waded right into the current. Although I offered to bait her hook, she would have none of that.
Taking the tin of warms, she began threading a wriggling red worm onto the hook. In doing so, the reel slipped underwater behind her. But she didn’t notice and I didn’t care.
I showed her likely trout lairs — overhanging banks, deep runs and log jams. We stood together, she handling the line like an expert as she drifted her bait into likely trout havens. She quickly mastered the sidearm flick cast. None of her casts ended up adorning the branches of the willow and tag alder that crowded the stream bank. The realization came to me that this was more fun than fishing with Larry.
When she hooked her first trout, she played it well — guiding it into the mesh of my landing net.
As she proudly showed me her catch, I snapped photos capturing a moment that marked a turning point.
“Fish before women” was no longer relevant. My world view now encompassed more than just the pursuit of finny creatures that lived in streams and lakes.
Now as I sit here writing this column, Opening Day is still a sacred fish holiday and dozens of days find me with a fishing rod in hand, yet I can say, without reservation, the most important thing in my life is that girl that I introduced to trout fishing on the Little Manistee River 53 years ago.
