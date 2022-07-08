July and August, that’s when the fishing gets tough.
Actually, the fishing is easy. Who wouldn’t want to be out on the lake under a bright summer sun? But catching fish, that’s often the hard part.
One guy who’s beating the odds is Randy Cornell, who heads up CARMA Sport Fishing Charter Service.
He’s been consistently catching fish on trips he guides on Mitchell,Cadillac, Missaukee and Houghton Lake.
I decided to pick his brain for some ideas on how I could improve my catches.
We met up early one July morning at the DNR landing on Lake Mitchell.
We were a half-mile out in the lake before he slowed the motor to trolling speed and set out six lines, several of them running off planer boards. His fish finder showed we were running at about 12 to 14 feet at the edge of a twenty foot hole.
Randy pointed out that “We’re looking for walleye so I’m trying to keep our bait running near the drop off to catch some points running out from weed beds. The fish are usually in the open but near weeds.”
Randy uses leech rigs with the live bait running behind a hook trailing a Colorado spinner blade and beads.
The rigs known as “Fish Bones” look like a single-hook night crawler harnesses. The hand-painted blades makes these baits unique. He uses a ¾-ounce bottom bouncer on some rigs and a split shot on others.
Since walleye usually hug the bottom, it’s important to get the bait down to them. I was surprised to note, that while the rigs occasionally snagged weeds, they were still effective in vegetation.
“That’s an advantage of leeches over night crawlers. Leeches don’t usually tear off the hook.” I also noted that Cornell trolled slowly, usually around 1 to 1½ mph.
After working the edge of the deep hole without success, Randy moved the boat over to a sloping drop off that was rimmed by weeds, following a contour that kept us at 10-12 feet.
The action picked up. Soon we had a walleye and a pike in the cooler and had released a couple bass.
As the sky cleared and the lake became glassy calm, the bite tailed off. Blue sky summer days, when the lake is like a mirror, are usually days when the live wells don’t get filled with fish.
For me, ideal summer fishing conditions are those overcast days days with a light wind. And if it begins to rain, all the better. But today we were out on the lake and determined to make the best of it.
To try and improve our luck, Randy suggested we try for bass.
Randy noted, “Fish are changeable. What works one day won’t catch fish the next. I keep changing location, baits and technique until I find fish that want to bite. Sometimes the best plan is to try fishing for another species.”
Crossing over to the west side of Mitchell, we cut the motor and drifted over a large patch of broad leaf plants, a mixture of white stem pond weed and cabbage.
Cabbage plants, with their brown curly leaves about the size of tennis balls, provide shade and open areas under the leaves where fish can hide.
Randy tied on a wacky worm, dropping it in holes in the leaf cover and pulling along the edges of the patch while I cast out a spinnerbait and dragged it through the plants. We both caught bass.
Traditionally, fishermen have come to believe that bass tend to be most active in the last hours of daylight and into the night.
That’s when I usually do most of my summer fishing. Casting spinner baits or Mepps or Blue Fox inline spinners, I will work the edge of weed beds, targeting vegetation with broad leaf plants and changing lures every 15 minutes until I start getting strikes.
As it gets dark, I’ve found the bass often move up into the shallows and that’s when I switch over to topwater lures.
But when I look at photos at some the catches Randy and his clients have made during the summer days, I think may need to get out and do some more fishing during the daytime.
