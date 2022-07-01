Parents often worry that their kids aren’t getting enough exposure to the out-of-doors.
Amedee Mortenson had an idea how to rectify that situation. It came to her after reading the book Hatchet by Gary Paulsen. In the story Brian, finds himself stranded in the Alaskan wilderness when his plane crashes killing the pilot. With only a hatchet and a few supplies, the young boy manages to survive several months until he is rescued.
Amedee wondered if the kids in her home school co-op program could try and replicate the survival skills used by Brian.
Last fall, she procured copies of the book and everyone read it. When she suggested that they that they try and do what Brian did in the wilderness, the kids were quick to buy into the idea. They called the program “Hatchet.”
Twice a month, she and her group of 3rd through 6th graders, which could include as many as 18 kids, did outdoor activities.
“One of our first projects was fire building.” Amedee told me, ”After a few trials, building fires with one-match and using natural materials like birch bark and tinder, we discovered we could actually start a fire with flint and steel.” The group celebrated their success by roasting marshmallows and hot dogs over the fire.
Another week, after some studying about the edible wild, they foraged in the woods to come up with dinner.
Using dandelion greens, leeks, cattail roots, and the tubers, known as “carrots” from Queen Anne’s Lace they made salads.
For a drink they brewed chlorophyll tea by taking plants, adding water and straining the greens through a cloth to sort out the roughage. They collected dandelion greens to make jelly and Amedee used the greens in dandelion shortbread.
“The shortbread was a hit,” Amedee recalled, “They ate all of it.”
One student brought and cooked frog legs. After they caught fish, Amadee showed them how to clean and fillet them and fish became became part of the menu.
Much of what the group did, such as filleting fish, was not new to Amedee. “ I had four brothers and our family did a lot outdoors, so I was able to call on those experiences in my planning of group activities.”
The kids, especially the boys, loved the parts in the book where Brian hunted. After some research, They made spears, whittling the tips of sticks into points and then charring them with fire to make the wood harden.
“I put out balloons as targets, but I should have bought more as they were pretty good at puncturing the balloons with the spears.“ Amedee recalled.
Succeeding at catching animals in twitch snares also proved challenging.
“I think we made the snares correctly, we just couldn’t get animals to walk into the trip wire.”
We did have one success though,” said Amadee, “but it wasn’t at one of our activities. Ben Shaarda used a slingshot to kill a pigeon. He then dressed it, cooked it and ate it. He was so proud that he could do that.”
Amedee noted that, “Coming up with two activities a month and then figuring out how to do them can be tough. But she pointed out that it never could have happened without the support of parents, who volunteered their time and skills to the group. “
A couple of the dads were Boy Scouts and that experience came in handy when we tackled projects like orienteering and knot tying.” said Amedee.
Next fall when schools starts up the Hatchet group will start meeting again. Amedee told me that in the coming year, they may do some more with snowshoeing, try some cross country skiing, go ice fishing, as well as do some hiking and maybe an overnight camp out.
I first became aware of the home school outdoor program when Amedee contacted me about teaching her group canoeing. We met out at Camp Torenta on Saturday of Memorial Day Weekend and, using the Y’s canoes, paddles, and life jackets, we practiced the basic canoe strokes, then launched the canoes. Within a few minutes after they began paddling, the kids had the canoes under control and we headed into Big Cove.
As I watched the canoes moving down the lake, I realized how lucky those kids were to get with someone like Amedee, who realized that education shouldn’t be confined to the classroom because there is much to be learned in an outdoor setting.
