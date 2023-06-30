The 4,600-mile North Country Trail (NCT), beginning in Maine and running to North Dakota, passes through Michigan.
More than 100 miles of it are within 40 miles of Cadillac. Although I’ve hiked several sections of the NCT, to give a true evaluation of the trail I needed to talk to some who are regular users of this pathway.
Patty Warner and her husband Dave are members of the Grand Traverse Hiking Club (GTHC) which maintains 108 miles of the NCT from Starvation Lake near Kalkaska to Hodenpyl Dam.
The Warners are stewards of several sections of the trail along the Manistee River.
In addition to trail clearing, they make sure the blue trail markers are refreshed so the route can be hiked without a map or GPS.
Whereas the Warners have been hiking the NCT for decades, Kamie Wade only recently became a hiker. Well-known as a gravel/fatbike racer and elite triathlete, Wade was the women’s winner of the Montreal Iron Man Triathlon some years ago.
She found the slower pace and quiet solitude of the forest to be a welcome contrast to the frenzy of being a race competitor.
Walking the trails is a source of healing as she deals with the death of her son who passed away suddenly in 2021.
“After David died, I needed a peaceful place I could go to grieve,” she said. “The North Country Trail became my refuge.”
Last year, she hiked 435 miles covering sections from Alba to down toward Baldwin.
“I’m working toward hiking all the trail that runs through Michigan,” she added.
In talking with the Warners and Wade, I found they were pretty much in agreement as to what they considered their favorite sections.
You can’t go wrong by starting your hike in the vicinity of the U.S. 131 bridge over the Manistee River.
Just north of the bridge is a roadside park with a kiosk/trailhead for the NCT at the north end of the parking lot.
From the trailhead the path goes east and north. A 4- to 5-mile scenic out-and-back route including a loop comprised of the “Lower Scenic Spur Trail” takes you down along the Fife Lake Outlet with a return on the “Upper Trail.”
The route is basically level with bridges over ditches and small creeks. When the snow gets deep, it is an excellent venue for snowshoeing.
Another favorite section is accessed by going north on 131 to Country Line Road. Go west on County Line and immediately turn south on Old 131. Follow that down to just before it crosses a snowmobile bridge over the river. You will find the trail going to the east and west.
To the east is about a two-mile out-and-back with the turnaround occurring as you reach the U.S. 131 highway bridge. Shortly after you begin walking you come to “Ed’s Overlook” which offers a spectacular vista looking out over the river and the forest.
If you go west, within a short distance you will arrive at the 131 Campground. You can continue on an out-and-back three-miler.
Look for the trail to pick up at the northwest corner of the campground. For the shorter hike, turn at the railroad bridge. To extend the walk to 5½ miles, continue to a bench overlooking the river.
The trail has some short steep up-and-down sections along the river bank. Not much of a challenge to hikers but it is hard do these mini climbs in snowshoes.
The High Rollway might be the most popular and most photographed setting for fall colors in this part of the state.
From a high bluff that, during the lumber era at the beginning of the 19th Century was a log drop, one looks down to the river 100 feet below and several miles to the south and west toward Lake Michigan. It’s truly breathtaking.
To reach it on foot, look for the trailhead which is about a hundred yards north of Baxter Bridge on on the west side of 29½ Road.
Parking is limited but ample spaces are available at Baxter Bridge.
The walk itself is somewhat hilly, more difficult than the hikes described earlier. Most anyone who hikes regularly will enjoy it. It is about a five-mile out-and-back walk.
At the High Rollway there are observation decks extending out from hillside, benches, and a pit toilet. By taking a sandy dirt road for two miles off 4 Mile Road, the Rollway can be accessed by automobile.
These hikes work year-round. In the spring these paths are lined with wildflowers popping up as the trees burst forth with new leaves. Summer hikers will find welcome shade beneath the forest canopy which becomes a riot of leafy color as autumn arrives.
