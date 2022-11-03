REED CITY — Down but not out.
Down two sets to none and not playing well at all, they weren’t done.
Down to match — and season — point in the fourth set, they weren’t done.
Tied 12-12 in the fifth set, they kept fighting.
In other words, no matter how you’re playing or who you’re playing, there’s something to be said for battling.
And scratching, diving, clawing, kicking and everything else.
Cadillac did just that and pulled out an improbable 12-25, 17-25, 25-15, 27-25, 15-13 win over Ludington in a Division 2 volleyball district contest Wednesday at Reed City High School.
The Vikings (29-10-4 overall) live to play another day and will meet the host Coyotes in the finals at 6 p.m. today. Reed City beat rival Big Rapids 27-25, 26-24, 16-25, 25-17.
A block by Carissa Musta and then a wicked kill by the Vikings’ 6-foot-4 junior middle hitter finished the fifth set and the match, setting off a huge celebration among the Cadillac players and their contingent of fans.
And let everyone breath for the first time in nearly an hour.
That’s how close it was all night.
Veteran Cadillac coach Michelle Brines was proud of the fight her team showed in never giving up, even when it looked the season might be over.
“We had to claw for every point but we made it happen,” Brines said. “I am so proud of them. They showed a lot of grit.
“It was all them. Now, we need to bring our ‘A game’ (in the finals).”
For the first two sets Wednesday, it wasn’t anything but an ‘A game.’ Maybe somewhere around an “F” or an “I.”
Cadillac struggled with its passing, blocking, communicating and just moving to the ball and Ludington made the Vikings pay.
“The first two sets, I wasn’t sure who I was watching on our side of the court,” Brines said. “We were out of sorts and they were handling us.
“I told them to have a short memory and just start playing the way we play. We played well in the third and hung in there.”
Cadillac trailed Ludington 20-16 in the fourth set and time was quickly running out on the Vikings. They got it back to 21-19 on a kill by Musta and then went up 22-21 on a tip by Macey McKeever. A Musta kill made it 23-22 and a Viking block gave them their first set point at 24-23.
Two straight kills by the Orioles gave them set and match point at 25-24 but a service error saved the Vikings to make it 25-25. A kill by Cadillac’s Joslyn Seeley gave the Vikings a 26-25 lead and a Seeley tip secured the fourth-set win and extended the match.
As they prepared for the fifth set, it was about digging deep and making a loss to Traverse City Central during the season pay off.
“Before we played the fifth set, I told them I always say if we lost but learn from it, then it was worth it. We lost to Central in a fifth set because they outworked us.
“Let’s learn our lesson.”
The Orioles led early at 6-2 before Cadillac settled in. Two straight aces by Karsyn Kastl tied it 6-6 and an ace by McKeever gave the Vikings an 8-7 lead.
A Musta block and then a kill gave the Vikings an 11-8 advantage before Ludington came back to tie it at 11-all. It was 12-12 when Musta recorded another kill for a 13-12 lead. She blocked the Orioles on the next play for a 14-12 lead before they cut it back to 14-13 with a roll shot that found a hole.
With everyone holding their breath, sophomore Cassie Jenema was only going to one spot and that was Musta who ripped a shot that Ludington had little chance to dig up and it was over.
Seeley led the way with 17 digs, 12 kills, three aces and two blocks while Jenema dished out 37 assists, 18 digs, a block and a kill. Musta had 15 kills and seven blocks while McKeever had 16 digs, four kills, two aces and two blocks.
Makenzie Johns had four kills, two blocks and a dig while Brooke Ellens had 17 digs. Karsyn Kastl had two aces and two digs; Emmy Cox three digs; and Reina McMahon two blocks.
For a shorthanded Reed City team, getting a district win is huge, especially against the rival Cardinals.
Kyleigh Weck had an ace, 11 kills, an assist, 33 digs and a block; Kenzie Shoemaker an ace, a kill, eight digs and a block; Molly Bowman two aces, five kills and 37 digs; Rachael VanSyckle an ace, four kills, 10 assists and 15 digs; Andie Bennett seven kills and nine digs; Kendell Henry two kills and 30 digs and Emma Johnston two aces, five kills, 23 assists, nine digs and two blocks.
